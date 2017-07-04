Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Federer, Djokovic and Kerber in action on day two

LONDON - Seven-times champion Roger Federer and three-times winner Novak Djokovic open their campaigns after women's world number one Angelique Kerber gets play under way on Centre Court. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Ossian Shine, Mitch Phillips, Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Toby Davis, Pravin Char, Alison Williams and Simon Evans)

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

WELLINGTON - Tadhg Furlong has already tasted victory twice in four tests against New Zealand over the last eight months and the British and Irish Lions' 24-year-old tighthead prop is fully aware how fortunate he is. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/FURLONG moving at 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

SOCCER

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Competitiveness sets Premier League apart: former executive

MUMBAI - The sheer competitiveness of the Premier League makes it extremely attractive for broadcasters and gives its clubs the financial might to lure top talent from around the world, a former league executive has told Reuters. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LEAGUE (INTERVIEW), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 700 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage Four

A flattish race in the east of France from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

BASEBALL

Tanaka pitches Yankees over Blue Jays

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven effective innings, and New York added four insurance runs in the eighth inning and held on for a victory over Toronto. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, moving shortly, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

