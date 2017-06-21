Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, June 21

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Russia v Portugal, Group A

MOSCOW - Portugal, who have suffered only one defeat in 21 competitive matches, play hosts Russia in their Confederations Cup Group A match in Moscow. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-RUS-POR/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Mexico v New Zealand, Group A

SOCHI, Russia - Mexico, who drew their opening match against Portugal, will look to get their first win when they face New Zealand, who lost their opener to hosts Russia. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-MEX-NZL/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

Cameroon news conference

ST PETERSBURG - Cameroon hold their pre-match news conference ahead of Thursday's Group B clash against Australia, with coach Hugo Broos and one player attending (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-CMR/, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

OLYMPICS

India wants 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games - IOA chief

MUMBAI - The Indian Olympic Association has approached the government for permission to launch bids to host the Olympics in 2032 and the Asian Games in 2030, IOA President N. Ramachandran has told Reuters. (OLYMPICS-INDIA/ (INTERVIEW), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 800 words)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions and All Blacks in final preparations for test series

WELLINGTON - With the buildup matches completed, the British and Irish Lions get down to their final preparations for the eagerly awaited three-match test series, which begins at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton goes back to Baku determined to deliver

LONDON - Azerbaijan, a new race last year, is the only grand prix on Formula One's current calendar that Lewis Hamilton has yet to win but the Briton heads back to Baku determined to deliver. (MOTOR-F1-AZERBAIJAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's eighth round of the season.

CRICKET

England v South Africa, first T20 international

SOUTHAMPTON, England - England take on South Africa in the first game of the three-match Twenty20 series in Southampton. (CRICKET-IT20-ENG-ZAF/, (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Kumble exit a win for player power, say former captains

NEW DELHI - Anil Kumble's exit as the head coach despite a high-yielding tenure is the triumph of player power in Indian cricket, according to several former captains. (CRICKET-INDIA/KUMBLE, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Gerry Weber Open

Thiem faces Haase in second round tie

BERLIN - Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem, who reached the semi-finals at the French Open, takes on Dutchman Robin Haase, while fourth seed Alexander Zverev plays Philipp Kohlschreiber in an all-German encounter. (TENNIS-HALLE/ (TV), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Aegon Championships

Tsonga faces Muller after day of shocks at Queen's

LONDON - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a former finalist at Queen's club, faces Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in the second round after a day of shocks when the top three seeds all exited. (TENNIS-LONDON/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

CYCLING

Australia must do more with less, says new performance chief

MELBOURNE - Australia's limited cycling resources are spread thin across a large base of athletes and hard decisions will need to be made to restore the nation's superpower status, according to new high performance chief Simon Jones (CYCLING-AUSTRALIA/JONES (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

GOLF

McIlroy seeks rebound from early U.S. Open exit

World number three Rory McIlroy, still stinging from an early exit at last week’s U.S. Open, prepares for Thursday’s opening round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, where a stacked field including six of the world’s top 20 golfers will compete. (GOLF-TRAVELERS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Scherzer leads Nationals into clash with Marlins

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals visit the Miami Marlins while the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians visit the Baltimore Orioles in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)