Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, July 12

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Murray, Djokovic and Federer in quarter-final action

Holder Andy Murray plays big-serving American Sam Querrey to kick off the men's quarter-finals, Rafael Nadal's conqueror Gilles Muller faces Croatia's Marin Cilic, Novak Djokovic meets Tomas Berdych and seven-times champion Roger Federer faces Milos Raonic hoping to avenge his defeat by the Canadian in last year's semi-final. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Ossian Shine, Mitch Phillips, Martyn Herman, John Stonestreet, Toby Davis, Pravin Char, Clare Lovell and Simon Evans)

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage 11

Kittel going for fifth Tour stage this year

PAU, France - German Marcel Kittel is the overwhelming favourite to claim a fifth stage win this year as the 11th stage takes the peloton over 203.5km between Eymet and Pau. Chris Froome is the overall leader. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix

Silverstone making as many headlines as home hero Hamilton

LONDON - Silverstone, which staged Formula One's first world championship race in 1950, has been making as many headlines as home hero Lewis Hamilton ahead of the mid-point to the season having triggered a break clause in their hosting contract. (MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race

F1 takes to the streets of London

LONDON - Formula One holds an event in Trafalgar Square featuring all the teams and a showcase of their cars, a series of music acts, and on-stage appearances by some of the key people in the sport. (MOTOR-F1-LONDON/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Round table on digital transformation of F1

LONDON - Ross Brawn, Formula One's managing director for motorsport, attends a round table discussion on the digital transformation of the sport. Also attending is Tata Communications' F1 head Mehul Kapadia. (MOTOR-F1-DIGITAL/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin)

SOCCER

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

GOLF

U.S. Women's Open

Lang defends title in midst of joist for number one

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey – American Brittany Lang defends her U.S. Women’s Open title while the celebrated chasing pack behind world number one Ryu So-yeon hope to reclaim the glamour spot among plot lines at the third women’s major of the year starting Thursday at Trump National Golf Club. (GOLF-WOMEN-USCHAMP/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic: (to 16), Silvis, Illinois

Berger warms up for British Open in Middle America

World number 20 Daniel Berger talks to the media at TPC Deere Run on the eve of his first start since he lost a playoff to Jordan Spieth more than two weeks ago in Connecticut. (GOLF-JOHNDEERE/, expect by 2000 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

BOXING

Mayweather, McGregor take act on road to Toronto

TORONTO - After kicking off their media World Tour in Los Angeles undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor take their act on the road to Toronto looking to drum up interest and pay per view sales for their Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER-MCGREGOR/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)