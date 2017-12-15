Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

CRICKET

The Ashes

PERTH - England, who must avoid defeat to keep the Ashes series alive, collapsed with six late wickets to be dismissed for 403 at lunch on day two of the third test against Australia. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We’ll bring you all the build-up to the weekend Premier League matches, including leaders Manchester City at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with coverage of team news and injury updates plus the managers’ news conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughtout)

Alli has confidence to bounce back, says Ledley King

LONDON - Dele Alli’s recent dip in form is temporary and only to be expected of someone in his role, former Tottenham captain Ledley King has told Reuters. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/KING (INTERVIEW, TV), moving at 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Pete Hall, 600 words)

Neeskens says exodus of Dutch teenagers needs to stop

ZURICH - Former Dutch international Johan Neeskens explains in an interview where he thinks his country has gone wrong after their failure to qualify for the last two major tournaments. (SOCCER-DUTCH/NEESKENS (INTERVIEW), by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

FIFA Club World Cup

ABU DHABI - Real Madrid squeezed into the Club World Cup final after a less than convincing display against Al Jazira and now only South American champions Gremio can stop them becoming the first team to successfully defend the trophy. (SOCCER-CLUB-FINAL/PREVIEW (PIX, TV), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Brock Osweiler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Denver Broncos to a 25-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. (FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-DEN/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Texas showdown matches soaring Rockets and Spurs

The Houston Rockets put an 11-game winning streak on the line when their Texas neighbors the San Antonio Spurs come to town after the Oklahoma City Thunder try to even their record with a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in two of the 11 games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Kings hit New York on East Coast swing

The Los Angeles Kings, top team in the Pacific Division, look for an East Coast win when they face the New York Rangers before Aaron Dell, the NHL’s goaltending leader, and the San Jose Sharks face the Vancouver Canucks in two of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)