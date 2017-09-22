Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, Sept 22

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPICS

Winter Olympics security concerns for France

PARIS - France’s Winter Olympics team will not travel to the 2018 Games in South Korea if its security cannot be guaranteed, French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said, raising the first major doubts by a participating country over the event. (OLYMPICS-2018/ (UPDATE 5), moved with updates to follow, 600 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1830)

Bayern eye provisional top spot at home to Wolfsburg

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich can move two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win at home to lowly Vfl Wolfsburg before their title rivals, including current leaders Borussia Dortmund, play on Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Nice v Angers SCO (1700)

Lille v Monaco (1845)

Monaco visit Lille aiming to pull level with leaders PSG

PARIS - Second-placed AS Monaco travel to struggling Lille needing a win to move level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain who visit mid-table Montpellier on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news and managers’ press conferences ahead of the weekend’s Premier League matches with our Showcase game featuring Brighton & Hove Albion against fellow promoted side Newcastle United (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

TENNIS

Pan Pacific Open (to 24)

Muguruza faces Garcia, Kerber meets Pliskova

TOKYO - World number one Garbine Muguruza headlines the quarter-final action against Caroline Garcia of France on Centre Court, while German Angelique Kerber meets Czech Karolina Pliskova in another battle of former top-ranked players. (TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 350 words)

Laver Cup - Europe v Rest of the World

Nadal, Federer lead Europe v Rest of the World in Laver Cup

PRAGUE - The world’s top two players, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, are in the Europe team to face the Rest of the World in the inaugural Laver Cup. (TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Michael Kahn, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Atlanta, (to 24)

Spieth and Thomas three behind leader Stanley

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, the top two seeds in the season-long points race, are both three shots back of leader Kyle Stanley and in a share of sixth place heading into the second round of the elite 30-man Tour Championship at East Lake where players are vying for the prestigious title as well as the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the FedExCup. (GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Maeda leads Dodgers into clash with Phillies

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the host Philadelphia Phillies while the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals in two of 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)