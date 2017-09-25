Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

Arsenal look to continue home fortunes

LONDON - Arsenal will look to launch themselves up the table on Monday against West Bromwich Albion in a game where West Brom’s Gareth Barry will set the record for Premier League appearances (633) should he feature. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WBA/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Christian Radnedge, 400 words)

Asian Champions League

HONG KONG - We look ahead to the first leg of the Asian Champions League semi-final between Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds and Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. (SOCCER-ASIA/ACL expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Elliott expected to play as Cowboys travel to Arizona

The Dallas Cowboys, with running back Ezekiel Elliott expected in the lineup until the courts rule on his suspension, visit the Arizona Cardinals in the only game on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-DAL/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

GOLF

Presidents Cup, Liberty National, New Jersey (to Oct 1)

Top players make U.S. big favourite in Presidents Cup

We look at this week’s Presidents Cup golf tournament outside New York City with a four-part package that includes an overall preview of the biennial event, which matches players from the United States and those from outside Europe, interviews with Rickie Fowler and international team assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy and a factbox featuring the tournament’s format and its players. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/(PREVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 540 words) SEE ALSO: (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/FOWLER (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 505 words) (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/OGILVY (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 500 words) (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/PLAYERS (FACTBOX), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 215 words)

Players prep at Liberty National for biennial event

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey - Players gather at Liberty National to prepare for the biennial event that starts on Thursday between the favoured United States and an underdog International team comprising players from the rest of the world, except for Europe. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

RUGBY

World Cup 2023 host country candidates news conference

LONDON - France, Ireland and South Africa make their presentations for their bids to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. (RUGBY-UNION-2023/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs chasing playoff spot at Cardinals

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs, still trying to clinch a playoff spot, take on the Cardinals in St. Louis in one of the 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)