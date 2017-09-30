Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday

SOCCER

Premier League

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

Bournemouth v Leicester City (1400)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400)

Stoke City v Southampton (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v Watford (1400)

West Ham United v Swansea City (1400)

Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)

Champions Chelsea face free-scoring Man City

LONDON - Champions Chelsea will face a stern test when leaders Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge, where Antonio Conte’s side have already dropped five points this season. Manchester United host bottom club Crystal Palce, who have yet to score in their six matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 600 words)

We will also have mini match reports on every game.

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Getafe (1100)

Sevilla v Malaga (1415)

Levante v Alaves (1630)

Leganes v Atletico Madrid (1845)

Atletico bid for fourth straight win

MADRID - Atletico Madrid make the short trip to neighbours Leganes searching for a fourth consecutive Liga win and looking to bounce back from their Champions League defeat to Chelsea, while Sevilla face Malaga after a big European win over Maribor. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, 500 words)

Serie A

Udinese v Sampdoria (1600)

Genoa v Bologna (1845)

Genoa out to secure first victory

Genoa, who are in the relegation zone with two points from six games, host midtable Bologna, while strugglers Udinese, who have three points visit Sampdoria who have made a bright start to the campaign. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET)

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hanover 96 (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v VfB Stuttgart (1330)

FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1330)

VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1330)

Hamburg SV v Werder Bremen (1630)

Dortmund hope to extend lead

Leaders Borussia Dortmund, unbeatean with five wins from six games, can increase their advantage at the summit when they visit Augsburg, who are fifth after a good start. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (1500)

Amiens SC v Lille (1800)

Dijon FCO v Racing Strasbourg (1800)

En Avant de Guingamp v Toulouse (1800)

Nantes v Metz (1800)

Stade Rennes v Caen (1800)

Leaders PSG face high-flying Bordeaux

PARIS - Leaders Paris St Germain will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and move three points clear of champions Monaco when they host third place Girondins Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700 GMT/1PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Grand Prix

Hamilton has work to do after Vettel leads in practice

SEPANG, Malaysia - Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team could have their work cut out in qualifying after struggling in practice against Ferrari and Red Bull rivals. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

GOLF

Presidents Cup (to Oct 1)

U.S. try to boost big lead at Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – After taking a big 8-2 lead at Liberty National, the United States team seek to tighten their grip on the trophy on a long day of competition, with four foursomes matches in the morning, followed by four four-ball matches in the afternoon. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Andrew Both, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v Bangladesh first test

Long haul for Bangladesh in fightback against S.Africa

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa - Bangladesh face a long haul in their bid to fight their way back into contention against South Africa and will begin the third day of the first test on 127 for three, still 369 behind the hosts’ first innings tally. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-BGD/, expect throughout, 300 words)

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Australian Football League Grand Final

AUSTRALIA - The Australian Football League Grand Final will play out in front of a massive crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (AUSTRALIAN-RULES/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)