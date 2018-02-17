Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

Nine golds up for grabs in action-packed day

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - It’s an all-action day at the Olympics with nine gold medals to be won. Ester Ledecka shocked the Alpine skiing world by winning the women’s super-G with a blistering run in bib number 26 to upset the race favourites, while Japan’s 2014 champion Yuzuru Hanyu retained his men’s singles gold in the figure skating. Short track, ski jumping, cross country, biathlon, slopestyle skiing and skeleton also have medal events. (OLYMPICS-2018-/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

FA Cup fifth round

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City (1230)

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1500)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City (1500)

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United (1730)

United visit Huddersfield, West Brom host Saints

LONDON - Manchester United travel to Huddersfield Town, where they lost in the Premier League this season, while top-flight strugglers West Bromwich Albion and Southampton clash in FA Cup fifth round action. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Neil Robinson, 400 words)

La Liga

Las Palmas v Sevilla (1200)

Eibar v Barcelona (1515)

Alaves v Deportivo La Coruna (1730)

Malaga v Valencia (1945)

Barca travel to Eibar looking to return to winning ways

BARCELONA - Barcelona face a tricky trip to in-form Eibar with their lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid down to seven points after consecutive draws. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Cologne v Hanover 96

Freiburg v Werder Bremen

Hamburg SV v Bayer Leverkusen

Vfl Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim (1730)

Runaway leaders Bayern visit struggling Wolfsburg

BERLIN - Table-topping Bayern Munich visit VfL Wolfsburg, whose poor recent results have left them dropping dangerously close to the relegation zone. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect from 1700 GMT/12:00 PM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Udinese v AS Roma (1400)

Chievo v Cagliari (1700)

Genoa v Inter Milan (1945)

Top four hopefuls Roma and Inter on the road

MILAN - AS Roma and Inter Milan, both chasing a top-four finish to secure places in the Champions League next season, visit Udinese and Genoa respectively. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Strasbourg (1600)

Amiens SC v Toulouse

Angers SCO v Saint-Etienne

Caen v Rennes

Montpellier v Guingamp

Troyes v Metz

PSG look to bounce back at home to Strasbourg

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain welcome Strasbourg to the Parc des Princes looking for a response after they were criticised for their performance in the midweek Champions League defeat at Real Madrid. (SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STR/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

TENNIS

ABN AMRO World Tennis

Roger Federer, who is guaranteed to become the oldest ATP world number one, faces Italian Andreas Seppi in the semi-final with a 97th career title in sight. The other semi-final will feature Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Belgian David Goffin. (TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

Qatar Open

World number one Caroline Wozniacki faces the twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova with Garbine Muguruza awaiting the winner in Sunday’s final after her last four opponent Simona Halep pulled out injured. (TENNIS-DOHA/WOMEN, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

SUPER RUGBY

Stormers v Jaguares (1305)

Lions v Sharks (1515)

Stormers welcome Jaguares in Super Rugby opener

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Stormers host the Jaguares of Argentina in the opening game of the 2018 Super Rugby season at Newlands. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1455 GMT/9:55 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Lions start Super Rugby campaign against Sharks

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Lions, Super Rugby runners-up for the past two seasons, host compatriots the Sharks in their opener at Ellis Park. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1705 GMT/1205 PM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Oman Open

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon leads at the halfway stage of the inaugural Oman Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 300 words)

PGA Tour: Genesis Open, Pacific Palisades, California

McDowell, Cantlay share clubhouse lead at Riviera

Graeme McDowell and Patrick Cantlay hold a one-stroke clubhouse lead at Riviera Country Club after former world number one Tiger Woods failed to make the cut. (GOLF-GENESIS/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

RALLYING

Rally Sweden

Belgian Neuville leads in snowy Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Belgium’s Thierry Neuville holds a 4.9 second lead over Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen after Friday’s first full day of action over the snowy stages of Rally Sweden. (MOTOR-RALLY-SWEDEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

ATHLETICS

Coleman, Harrison chase top times

Sprinter Christian Coleman and hurdler Keni Harrison bid to better the fastest times in the world this year and world champion Sam Kendricks seeks the pole vault title as the United States use the national indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico to determine the American team for next month’s world championships in Birmingham, England. (ATHLETICS-USA/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Dunk contest highlights NBA skills show

NBA players demonstrate their dunking and three-point shooting skills as part of the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. (BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/SKILLS, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 350 words)

NHL

Maple Leafs face off with Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs put a five-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the Central Division leading Nashville Predators take on the visiting Detroit Red Wings in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)