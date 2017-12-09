Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Chelsea (1230)

Burnley v Watford (1500)

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (1500)

Huddersfield Town v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1500)

Newcastle United v Leicester City (1730)

Chelsea out to close gap at the top

LONDON - Champions Chelsea can move level on points with second-placed Manchester United with victory at struggling West Ham United, who are second bottom in the table, while Tottenham Hotspur will hope to secure their first win in four league games at home to Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 600 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Eibar (1200)

Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515)

Deportivo Coruna v Leganes (1730)

Valencia v Celta Vigo (1945)

Real face defensive crisis for Sevilla clash

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will be without three of his first-choice back four for their La Liga clash at home to Sevilla as they bid to keep alive their fading hopes of defending their title. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/1215 PM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1430)

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern Munich (1430)

Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

RB Leipzig v Mainz (1430)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Schalke 04 (1730)

In-form Schalke visit Gladbach

BERLIN - Schalke 04, without a league loss since late September, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach, while Borussia Dortmund will be searching for their first league win since September when they entertain lowly Werder Bremen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Cagliari v Sampdoria (1700)

Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Inter face test of title credentials against champions Juve

MILAN - Serie A leaders Inter Milan visit defending champions Juventus, who are two points behind them in third place and will go top if they win. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2145 GMT/5.45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Lille (1600)

Angers SCO v Montpellier HSC (1900)

Monaco v ESTAC Troyes (1900)

En Avant de Guingamp v Dijon FCO (1900)

Metz v Stade Rennes (1900)

Toulouse v Caen (1900)

PSG host struggling Lille

PARIS - Paris St Germain will look to increase their nine-point lead at the summit when they face struggling Lille, who are battling to stay clear of the relegation zone, while last season’s champions Monaco in third host Troyes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

East Asia Championship

TOKYO - World Cup-bound Japan and South Korea kick off their East Asian Championship campaigns at Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday when they take on North Korea and China respectively. (SOCCER-EASTASIA/, expect by 1300 GMT/0800 AM ET, 400 words)

MLS Cup

TORONTO - Top-seeded Toronto FC, led by dynamic scoring duo Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, host the defending champion Seattle Sounders in the 2017 MLS Cup at BMO Field. (SOCCER-USA/PLAYOFFS, by Steve Keating)

GOLF

European Tour: Jo‘burg Open

Pulkkanen leads by one at Joburg open

JOHANNESBURG - Tapio Pulkkanen from Finland takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the Joburg Open over two rain-softened layouts at Randpark Golf Club as he looks for his first European Tour success. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, by Nick Said, 400 words)

ROWING

British Indoor Rowing Championships

LONDON - Britain’s former Tour de France champion and five-times Olympic gold medallist Bradley Wiggins swaps the bicyle for the rowing machine as he takes part in the British Indoor Rowing Championships as he considers a switch to the sport having retired from cycling. (ROWING-WIGGINS/, expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, 300 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Grand Prix final

NAGOYA, Japan - Competition continues in the ISU’s Grand Prix final, seen as an important warmup ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics. (FIGURESKATING-ISU/FINAL (PIX), expect throughout, by Elaine Lies, 400 words)