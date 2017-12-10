Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Arsenal (1200)

Liverpool v Everton (1415)

Manchester United v Manchester City (1630)

United bid to reel in City on derby day

LONDON - Manchester United will attempt to cut Manchester City’s eight-point lead at the top of the table in a massive derby match between the top two teams in the table. Liverpool host Everton in another local derby. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Malaga (1100)

Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1515)

Levante v Athletic Club (1730)

Villarreal v Barcelona (1945)

Barcelona eye five-point lead

BARCELONA - Barcelona will stretch their lead at the top of the standings to five points with victory at Villarreal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Chievo Verona v AS Roma (1130)

Napoli v Fiorentina (1400)

SPAL v Verona (1400)

Udinese v Benevento (1400)

Sassuolo v Crotone (1700)

AC Milan v Bologna (1945)

MILAN - Gattuso looks for first win as Milan host Bologna AC Milan will attempt to give new coach Gennaro Gattuso his first win when they host lowly Bologna while Napoli host Fiorentina. (SOCCER-ITLAY/, expect by 2200 GMT/5:PM et, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Cologne v Freiburg (1230)

Hanover 96 v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1430)

FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1700)

Ligue 1

Amiens SC v Olympique Lyon (1400)

Nantes v Nice (1600)

Olympique Marseille v St Etienne (2000)

NBA

Rockets ready to blaze trails in Portland

The Western Conference-leading Houston Rockets take an eight-game winning streak to Portland for a clash with the Trail Blazers after Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers test LeBron James and the surging Cleveland Cavaliers in two of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Blues face off with Red Wings

St. Louis tries to stay out front in the Central Division when the Blues visit the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings, the top team in the Western Conference, go for their eight consecutive win in a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG - India’s Shubhanker Sharma, hoping to claim his maiden professional title, takes a five-shot lead into the final round.(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 400 words)

CRICKET

India v Sri Lanka, first ODI, Dharamsala

India look to extend domination in 50-overs

Fresh from their 1-0 victory in the test series against Sri Lanka, India will be looking to extend their domination over their neighbours in the three-match ODI series beginning at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.(CRICKET-ODI-IND-LKA/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup

Women’s Super-G

Injured Vonn pencilled in for super-G

ST MORITZ, Switzerland - American four-times overall champion Lindsey Vonn was injured after finishing a World Cup super-G race but has said she will attempt to race again. (ALPINE SKIING-WOMEN/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/ 7 AM ET, 300 words)

Men’s slalom VAL D‘ISERE, France - Frenchman Alexis Pinturault will be looking to back up his giant slalom victory with a win in the slalom at Val d‘Isere. (ALPINE SKIING-MEN/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Grand Prix final

NAGOYA, Japan - Competition continues in the ISU’s Grand Prix final, an important warm-up ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics. (FIGURESKATING-ISU/FINAL (PIX), expect throughout, by Elaine Lies, 400 words)