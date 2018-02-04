Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

NFL

Super Bowl

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Patriots battle Eagles in Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS - Tom Brady and the defending champion New England Patriots battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League’s Super Bowl championship game in Minneapolis. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV, PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1415)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1630)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

LONDON - Roy Hodgson has led Palace away from the relegation zone but there is little room for error in a tight bottom half. Newcastle need to quickly revive themselves and the arrival of Brazilian Kenedy on loan from Chelsea should help. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-NEW/(PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/11:15 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 250 words)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool host an in-form Tottenham Hotspur in an enticing clash between two attacking sides at Anfield, where a victory for either would go a long way towards securing Champions League qualification for next season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Leganes (1100)

Espanyol v Barcelona (1515)

Girona v Athletic Club (1730)

Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1945)

Barcelona seek victory over city rivals to stay clear

BARCELONA - Runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona head across town to face rivals Espanyol, while second place Atletico Madrid host third place Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Hellas Verona v Roma (1130)

Atalanta v Chievo

Bologna v Fiorentina

Udinese v Milan

Juventus v Sassuolo

Cagliari v SPAL

Benevento v Napoli (2045/1945)

Serie A leaders Napoli visit Benevento

MILAN - Leaders Napoli are away to bottom-of-the-table Benevento and second-placed Juventus, one point behind, host Sassuolo. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)

Hamburg SV v Hannover 96 (1700)

Troubled Hamburg host Hannover 96

BERLIN - Hamburg SV, battling to maintain their proud record as the Bundesliga’s only ever-present club, host Hannover 96. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect at 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 200 words)

Ligue 1

Rennes v Guingamp (1400)

Caen v Nantes (1600)

Monaco v Olympique Lyonnais (2000)

Lyon eye win to climb up to second place in standings

Olympique Lyonnais, third in the standings, will move up to second if they beat fourth-placed Monaco away. (SOCCER-FRANCE/expect at 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (to 4)

Surging Fowler holds one stroke lead

Fast-closing Rickie Fowler takes a one-stroke lead over Spaniard Jon Rahm and Americans Chez Reavie and Bryson DeChambeau into the final round at TPC Scottsdale. (GOLF-PHOENIX/, expect by 0000 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words.

European PGA: Maybank Championship

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia - South African Dylan Frittelli and Spaniard Jorge Campillo share the lead going into the final round at the Saujana Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam, Malaysia. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v India, second ODI, Pretoria

PRETORIA - South Africa will seek to level the series when they host India in the second of six one dayers in Pretoria, but do so without injured captain Faf du Plessis and leading batsman AB de Villiers. (CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-IND/(PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 1st test, Chittagong

Bangladesh battle to save Chittagong test

With seven second innings wickets in hand, Bangladesh will have to bat exceptionally well to deny Sri Lanka and save the first test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The hosts resume on 81-3 on the final day of the contest. (CRICKET-TEST-BGD-LKA/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 250 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations

Italy face daunting task against England

ROME - England have won all 23 previous meetings against Italy and will expect to continue that record in their opening Six Nations match at the Stadio Olimpico. The defending champions will also be seeking to emulate Wales and Ireland, who won their openers on Saturday. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/, expect at 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Garmisch stages last World Cup race before Pyeongchang

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany - The last World Cup race before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is a downhill on the technically demanding Kandahar course. (ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN (PIX), 200 words, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 200 words)

WINTER OLYMPICS

IOC Executive Board Meeting - Thomas Bach news conference

PYEONGCHANG - IOC President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following the second day of the IOC Executive Board meeting in Pyeongchang ahead of the the 2018 Winter Games. (OLYMPICS-IOC/(PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup first round

Defending champions France take a 2-1 lead against the Netherlands into the final day of their first round of the Davis Cup World Group tie. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET 300 words)

WTA - St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Kvitova takes on holder Mladenovic

Defending champion Kristina Mladenovic of France takes on two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in the title clash. (TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/WOMEN, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Thunder try to get back on track against Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder try to break a three-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Lakers visit, and the Portland Trail Blazers travel to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

NHL

Vegas takes on the Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Washington Capitals in a battle of division leaders, and the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens meet in an All-Canada affair in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: John O‘Brien)