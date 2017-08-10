Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Aug 10

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

ATHLETICS

World Championships (to 13)

LONDON - Wayde van Niekerk’s bid to add the 200 metres gold to his 400m title is the highlight of action, with medals also available in the women’s 400m hurdles and men’s triple jump. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/, expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Brian Homewood, Ian Chadband and Christian Radnedge)

SOCCER

Chinese Super League

HONG KONG - Guangzhou Evergrande will look to maintain their position at the top of the Chinese Super League on Thursday evening when Luiz Felipe Scolari’s side take on Liaoning Whowin. (SOCCER-CHINA/ expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, 500 words)

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

GOLF

PGA Championship: (to 13) Charlotte, North Carolina

Spieth starts tilt at completing grand slam

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Texan Jordan Spieth has an early tee time in the first round as he seeks to make a flying start in his quest to become the youngest man to complete the career grand slam, while Japanese Hideki Matsuyama and world number one Dustin Johnson are also out early as the final major of the year starts under what are expected to be mostly cloudy skies at Quail Hollow. (GOLF-PGACHAMP/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine and Andrew Both)

TENNIS

ATP: Canadian Masters

Federer looks to keep rolling against Ferrer

World number three Roger Federer looks to keep rolling when he battles Spaniard David Ferrer while Gael Monfils will try to follow up his thrilling second round victory when he clashes with 12th seeded Roberto Bautista Agut at the ATP 1000 event in Montreal. (TENNIS-MONTREAL/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

WTA Tour: Rogers Cup

Americans Bellis and Williams in action at Rogers Cup

Rising American CiCi Bellis faces Caroline Garcia of France while veteran Venus Williams faces 22-year-old Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in Toronto. (TENNIS-TORONTO/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)