Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Aug. 3

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Neymar on verge of record-breaking move to PSG

MADRID - Neymar’s record-breaking 222 million euros ($263 million) transfer from Barcelona to Paris St Germain is set to be completed this week with the French club poised to pay his release clause. (SOCCER-NEYMAR/ (UPDATE 5, TV), moved, 756 words)

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

China needs to invest in youth to improve, says Roxburgh

HONG KONG - Former Scotland coach Andy Roxburgh, the Asian Football Confederation’s technical director, tells Reuters he believes Chinese football needs to make significant strides at youth level before the country can become one of the leaders of the Asian game. (SOCCER-CHINA/, expect by 1000 GMT/0500 AM ET, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

United States team faces media

LONDON - The U.S. athletics team holds a news conference in London ahead of the World Championships (ATHLETICS-WORLD/USA, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

British team previews London Championships

LONDON - Athletes and coaches from the host nation speak to the media ahead of the World Championships (ATHLETICS-WORLD/BRITAIN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

GAMES

Where summer never ends, Malaysians chase Winter Olympics dream

KUALA LUMPUR - In the middle of a sprawling construction site in equatorial Malaysia, over a dozen young men sporting ice skates and protective gear hit the skating rink to do their morning drills. (GAMES-SEA/MALAYSIA-ICEHOCKEY (PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Sipalan, 575 words)

CRICKET

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd test (to 7)

Kohli wins toss, India bat against spin-heavy Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against Sri Lanka who made three changes to their side in a bid to level the three-match series. India are 1-0 up. (CRICKET-TEST-LKA-IND/ (PIX), expect updates, 400 words)

News conference called, end of Australia pay dispute due

MELBOURNE - Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association have called a joint news conference for later on Thursday, when they are expected to announce the agreement of a new pay deal to end the lockout of the country’s top players. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/PAY (PIX, TV), expect updates, 400 words)

GOLF

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, (to 6) Akron, Ohio

McIlroy back in action after caddie change

Rory McIlroy will have his best friend Harry Diamond on the bag after parting with long-time caddie J.P. Fitzgerald, while British Open champion Jordan Spieth returns to action in the first round of the World Golf Championships event at Firestone Country Club. (GOLF-BRIDGESTONE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)

PGA Tour

Veterans seek to reclaim past glories

Veterans Padraig Harrington, Angel Cabrera, Retief Goosen and Davis Love are among those playing in the only Modified Stableford event on the PGA Tour, while Greg Chalmers is defending champion at Montreux Country Club. (GOLF-BARRACUDA/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 200 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Stanford Classic (to 6)

Third-seeded American Madison Keys takes on seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who advanced by walkover when five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova withdrew with an arm injury, in the quarter-finals at Taube Family Ttennis Stadium at Stanford University. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

ATP/WTA: Citi Open, Washington D.C. (to 6)

Three-time champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina takes on Japan’s Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. (TENNIS-WASHINGTONDC/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Porcello leads Red Sox in clash with Indians

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gets the call for the Boston Red Sox against the host Cleveland Indians while the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in two of the nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)