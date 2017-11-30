Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Peru captain Guerrero attends FIFA disciplinary hearing

ZURICH - Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, whose country have qualified for the 2018 World Cup, will appear before a FIFA Disciplinary Committee after being suspended for 30 days because of an adverse result in a recent anti-doping test. (SOCCER-FIFA/GUERRERO (PIX, TV), by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Premier League

We’ll bring you all the latest team and injury news ahead of this weekend’s matches including he managers’ press conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX) expect throughout)

World Cup draw

We’ll have all the build-up to Friday’s World Cup draw in Moscow ahead of next year’s finals in Russia. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/, expect throughout)

MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Championships Second seed Seattle Sounders host Houston Dynamo, the fourth seed, in the final leg of their Western Conference Championship. (SOCCER-USA/PLAYOFFS, expect by 0345 GMT/10:45 PM ET, 350 words)

OLYMPICS

Banned Russian bobsledder Zubkov holds news conference

MOSCOW - Russian Alexander Zubkov, double Sochi Olympic gold medallist and president of his country’s bobsleigh federation, holds a news conference after being stripped of his medals and banned from the Olympics for life for doping. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-BOBSLEIGH (TV), expect from 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 400 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes

Australia v England, second test, Adelaide (from 2)

Australia, England prepare for first day-night test

England must sweep aside the distraction of the Ben Stokes saga and get the ball swinging if they are to move back on level terms with Australia when day-night cricket makes its Ashes debut in Adelaide this weekend. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PREVIEW, TV), expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also move an accompanying FACTBOX.

Stokes signs for Canterbury in new Ashes twist

WELLINGTON - Ben Stokes is set to return to competitive cricket as early as Sunday after signing with New Zealand province Canterbury in a move certain to fan speculation that the suspended all-rounder is in line for a recall to England’s Ashes squad. (CRICKET-ASHES/STOKES (UPDATE 2), moved with updates on merit, 500 words)

Milestone beckons dominant India against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI - Sri Lanka appear to have neither the gameplan nor the resources to halt India’s seemingly inexorable march towards a record-equalling ninth consecutive series victory when the neighbours clash in the third test on Saturday. India lead the three-match series 1-0. (CRICKET-TEST-IND-LKA/PREVIEW, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

We will also move an accompanying FACTBOX.

GOLF

Australasian PGA Championship

Garcia, Scott and Leishman in Joe Kirkwood Cup field

GOLD COAST - World Number 11 Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman headline a list of Australian and international players competing for the Joe Kirkwood Cup at the Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort on Queensland’s Gold Coast. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/AUSTRALASIA, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Woods returns to competitive golf in the Bahamas

Following nine months away from competitive golf, tournament host Tiger Woods is set to make his return at the 2017 Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas. (GOLF-HERO/, expect by 0345 GMT/10:45 PM ET)

RUGBY UNION

Wales and South Africa name teams for last autumn test

CARDIFF - Wales coach Warren Gatland and South Africa counterpart Allister Coetzee holds news conferences after naming their teams for Saturday’s test at the end of the visitors’ month-long tour. (RUGBY-UNION-COUNTRY/TEAM, 400 words)

RUGBY LEAGUE

World Cup final

Australia v England (2)

SYDNEY - Captain Cameron Smith’s perfect year is likely to end with Australia’s 11th rugby league World Cup title on Saturday with his side virtually unbackable favourites for the final against England. (RUGBY LEAGUE-WORLDCUP-AUS-ENG/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Redskins visit Cowboys in NFC East clash

The Washington Redskins (5-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-6) will each look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the NFC East rivals face off in Dallas to open week 13 National Football League action. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-WAS/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Cavaliers battle Hawks

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will put their nine game winning streak on the line when the battle the Atlanta Hawks while the Utah Jazz will look to get to .500 when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Golden Knights battle Wild

The Pacific Division-leading Las Vegas Golden Knights battle the Minnesota Wild while the Los Angeles Kings visit the Washington Capitals in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Men’s downhill training at Beaver Creek

Men’s downhill training continues for the second day on the Birds of Prey course ahead of the Dec. 1-3 World Cup downhill and Super-G races at Beaver Creek. (ALPINE-SKIING/MEN, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 250 words)

Vonn prepares for downhill races

Women train ahead of the Dec. 1-3 World Cup downhill and Super-G races at Lake Louise, Alberta, where American Lindsey Vonn is an 18-times winner. (ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 250 words)