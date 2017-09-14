Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Sept 14

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
Europa League
AC Milan looks for positive start as group stage kicks off
LONDON - Seven-times European champions AC Milan lead a cast of 48 teams who kick off the group stage of the Europa League. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect at 2100 GMT/5 PM ET)
Premier League
We will bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend’s Premier League matches with our Showcase game featuring Roy Hodgson in charge of bottom side Crystal Palace for the first time when they host Southampton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY/)
La Liga
Soaring Barcelona look to extend gap with stuttering Real
MADRID - Barcelona began the season in a cloud of pessimism but have won four games in a row while champions Real Madrid have dropped four points already. Barca can increase their early advantage over their arch-rivals when they visit Getafe, with Real, still without Cristiano Ronaldo through suspension, visiting high flying Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/)
PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 17), Lake Forest, Illinois
Johnson defends title as Spieth leads FedExCup standings
World number one Dustin Johnson is defending champion at the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season at Conway Farms, where 70 players will vie to be among the 30 to advance to the Tour Championship and a chance of collecting the $10 million bonus for the winner of the season-long points competition. (GOLF-BMW/, expect first copy by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship (to 17), Evian-les-Bains, France
Chun defends at final major of season
South Korean Chun In-gee is defending champion at Evian Golf Club, where Korean players will seek to extend their dominance after winning three of the four majors already contested this season. (GOLF-WOMEN/EVIAN, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)
Rugby Championship
Australia and Argentina desperate for maiden win
SYDNEY - Australia will be desperate to get a first win of the Rugby Championship at Canberra Stadium when they take on Argentina’s Pumas in Canberra in their final home test of the competition. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)
All Blacks coach Hansen expecting physical Springboks
AUCKLAND - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen expects a physical encounter against a resurgent South Africa in the Rugby Championship with Kane Hames given his first start in the pack at North Harbour Stadium. (RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-NZL-ZAF/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)
Singapore Grand Prix
Formula One braced for big announcements
SINGAPORE - Formula One is braced for some big announcements, with McLaren and Honda expected to confirm a parting of the ways and new partners for 2018. Fernando Alonso’s future at McLaren is also in the spotlight. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/, (PIX), (TV), expect from 0700 GMT, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)
Streaking Indians host Royals, Tanaka faces Orioles
The Cleveland Indians seek an American League record-extending 22nd consecutive victory when they host the Kansas City Royals while Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the visiting Baltimore Orioles in two of the 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
