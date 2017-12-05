Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

DOPING

IOC to decide if Russia can compete at Pyeongchang 2018

LAUSANNE - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is expected to announce whether Russia will be allowed to compete at next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang or be banned over alleged institutionalised doping. (OLYMPICS-2018/RUSSIA (PIX, TV), media conference starts at 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Russia reacts to IOC decision on Pyeongchang participation

MOSCOW - We will have Russia’s reaction to the IOC decision on whether the country can participate at next year’s Pyeongchang Olympics. (OLYMPICS-2018/RUSSIA-REACTIONS (TV), expect from 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 400 words)

Pyeongchang should be Russia-free, says Tallent

MELBOURNE - Having felt “angry” to have to compete with Russian dopers, Australia’s race walking champion Jared Tallent hopes the International Olympic Committee will heed calls from clean athletes to exclude the nation from the Winter Games. (OLYMPICS-2018/RUSSIA-TALLENT (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

SOCCER

Champions League (1945)

Group A

Benfica v FC Basel

Manchester United v CSKA Moscow

United need point to claim top spot, CSKA eye second place

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United will qualify top with a draw against CSKA Moscow and would reach the last 16 even if they lost by up to six goals, while the Russians must better Basel’s result at Benfica to finish second. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-CSK/ (PIX), expect at 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Group B

Celtic v Anderlecht

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Bayern need big win to topple PSG from first place

MUNICH - Bayern Munich must beat Paris St Germain by a four-goal margin to finish above the visitors who won the first game between the sides 3-0 and also lead on overall goal difference. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-PSG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Group C

AS Roma v Qarabag FK

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

Roma target win over Qarabag to claim last 16 spot

ROME - AS Roma will reach the last 16 with a victory against Qarabag or if Atletico Madrid fail to win at Chelsea. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ROM-QAR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Chelsea look for victory to clinch top spot

LONDON - Already-qualified Chelsea will secure first place with a victory over Atletico Madrid or if AS Roma fail to beat Qarabag. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-ATM/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Bill Schomberg, 400 words)

Group D

Barcelona v Sporting

Olympiakos Piraeus v Juventus

Sporting must beat Barca and hope Juve slip up

MADRID - Sporting must beat Group D winners Barcelona, who could field a second string side, and hope Juventus fail to win against Olympiakos Piraeus to qualify for the last 16. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-SLI/ (PIX), expect by 21:45 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Juve aim for victory to wrap up lat 16 place

ATHENS - Juventus will go through to the last 16 with a victory at Olympiakos Piraeus, or if Sporting fail to win at Barcelona. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-JUV/ (PIX), expect by 21:45 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes

Australia v England, second test, Adelaide (to 6)

England chasing 354 to beat Australia in day-night test

ADELAIDE - James Anderson took five for 43 as England continued their bowling resurgence to dismiss Australia for 138 just before tea and set themselves an imposing victory target of 354 over the last five sessions of the second Ashes test.(CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

India v Sri Lanka, 3rd test (to 6)

India look to set Sri Lanka impossible target

NEW DELHI - Sri Lanka were all out for 373 in their first innings, conceding a 163-run lead to hosts India in the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.(CRICKET-TEST-IND-LKA/, moved with updates to follow, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

NBA

Cavaliers try to make it 12 in a row

The Cleveland Cavaliers, riding high on a 11-game winning streak, visit the Chicago Bulls and the Eastern Conference leaders the Boston Celtics travel to Milwaukee in two of the 11 games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Former Austria Olympic skier testifies to prosecutors on sexual assault allegations

VIENNA - Nicola Werdenigg, a former Austria Olympic skier who sparked an investigation into allegations of sexual assault in professional skiing in the Alpine nation in the 1970s and as recently as in 2005, testifies to prosecutors. (AUSTRIA-SKIING/SEXUALDISCRIMINATION, by Kirsti Knolle, 400 words)

ESPORTS

Booming eSports could get boost from Olympic link

BERLIN - Booming eSports do not need the Olympic Games to maintain explosive growth but a link with the world’s biggest multi-sports event would validate gaming worldwide and offer the Olympics a much-needed younger audience, industry leaders said. (OLYMPICS-ESPORTS/, moving at 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 675 words)

NBA player Jerebko banking on eSports growth

STOCKHOLM - NBA player Jonas Jerebko’s investment in an eSports team last year was a way to follow his passion for gaming but the possibility that it might be included in the Olympics means it also made sound business sense. (OLYMPICS-ESPORTS/(INTERVIEW), moving at 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Philip O‘Connor, 500 words)