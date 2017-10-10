Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

2018 World Cup qualifying

Asia - Australia v Syria

Australia look to get past Syria in World Cup playoff

SYDNEY - Australia host Syria in the second leg of their World Cup playoff at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. The winners over the two legs go on to face a team from Central and North America qualifying in another playoff in November for a berth in the 32-team field for next year’s World Cup in Russia. The first leg in Malaysia finished 1-1. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-AUS-SYR/ (PIX, TV), expect from 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Europe (1845)

Group A

France v Belarus

Luxembourg v Bulgaria

Netherlands v Sweden

Group B

Hungary v Faroe Islands

Latvia v Andorra

Portugal v Switzerland

Group H

Belgium v Cyprus

Estonia v Bosnia

Greece v Gibraltar

Portugal must beat Swiss to clinch World Cup spot

LISBON - Portugal need a win at home to Switzerland to qualify for the World Cup but a draw or defeat will send the Swiss through and condemn the European champions to the playoffs. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-POR-SWI/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

France aim for Belarus win to claim World Cup place

SAINT-DENIS, Paris - France will clinch a World Cup spot if they beat Belarus at the Stade de France in their final qualifying game. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FRA-BLR/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

We will also have reports on the other key matches including coverage of Greece who need a win over Gibraltar to claim a playoff spot. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-TEAM/ (PIX), expect throughout)

South America (all 2330 GMT)

Ecuador v Argentina

Peru v Colombia

Uruguay v Bolivia

Paraguay v Venezuela

Brazil v Chile

Ecuador host Argentina in a decisive qualifier in Quito with Lionel Messi’s team needing a win to avoid missing the World Cup finals for the first time since 1970. The result will also have an impact on the hopes of Chile, who visit group winners Brazil, Colombia and Peru, who clash in Lima, and Paraguay, who host eliminated Venezuela. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ECU-ARG/, (PIX), expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 400 words)

World Cup hosts Russia play friendly against Iran

KAZAN - Russia face Iran in a friendly as they prepare to host the World Cup next year. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-RUS-IRN/, expect from 1900 GMT/5 PM ET, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Nationals look to get even with Cubs

The National League Division Series continue with the Washington Nationals looking to even up their series and stave off elimination against the World Series champion Chicago Cubs in their best-of-five series, which the Cubs lead 2-1. (BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Red Wings bid for third win in a row

The Detroit Red Wings go for their third consecutive victory when they visit the Dallas Stars in one of seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

CRICKET

India v Australia, second T20 international

India bid to wrap up T20 series against Australia

India have a chance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia in the second match at Guwahati. (CRICKET-IT20-IND-AUS/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Shanghai Masters

Cilic, Kyrgios and Del Potro in second round action

SHANGHAI, China - World number five Marin Cilic takes on Briton Kyle Edmund in the second round of the Shanghai Masters, while Nick Kyrgios meets Steve Johnson and Juan Martin del Potro takes on Andrey Rublev. (TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX, TV), 400 words)