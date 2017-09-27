Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday

SOCCCER

Champions League (kickoff 1845 GMT unless stated)

Group A

CSKA Moscow (Russia) v Manchester United (England)

FC Basel (Switzerland) v Benfica (Portugal)

CSKA and Man United seek top spot

MOSCOW - After winning their opening matches, CSKA Moscow and Manchester United are both eager to secure the lead in Group A when they face off in the Russian capital. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CSK-MUN/(PIX, TV), expect by 2045/4:45 PM ET, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 400 words)

Group B

Anderlecht (Belgium) v Celtic (Scotland)

Paris St Germain (France) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Neymar back for PSG for Bayern showdown

PARIS - Paris St Germain welcome back Neymar from injury when they take on Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League group stage match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BAY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Anderlecht eager to forget domestic woes v Celtic

BRUSSELS - Following heavy defeats in their opening games, the two teams will be looking for a morale boosting win. Anderlecht are in turmoil, having sacked their manager after a poor start to the season has left them in seventh place in the domestic league. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ADL-CEL/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 400 words)

Group C

Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) v AS Roma (Italy) (1600)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Chelsea (England)

Roma and Qarabag bid to open Champions League accounts

BAKU - AS Roma meet Champions League debutants Qarabag in a Group C clash, with both sides needing a win to get their campaigns on track. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-QAR-ROM/(PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Atletico welcome Chelsea at new stadium

MADRID - High flying Atletico Madrid take on Chelsea in the first Champions League clash at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, a week after agreeing to sign Diego Costa back from the Premier League champions. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-CHE/(PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Group D

Juventus (Italy) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece)

Sporting (Portugal) v Barcelona (Spain)

Juventus host Olympiakos for Champions League clash

STOCKHOLM - Italian champions Juventus, beaten by Real Madrid in the 2017 final, take on Greek side Olympiakos. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-OLY/(PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

In-form Barcelona travel to Sporting

LISBON - Having cruised past last season’s beaten finalists Juventus 3-0 in their opening Group D game, Barcelona and the in-from Lionel Messi can make it two wins from two with victory in Lisbon against Sporting. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLI-FCB/(PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Europa League

Arsenal hold a news conference in Minsk ahead of their Europa League group stage match with BATE Borisov. (SOCCER-EUROPA-BBO-ARS/ (PREVIEW), 350 words)

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asian playoff

Syria v Australia

Australia coach Postecoglou reveals squad for playoff

SYDNEY - Australia captain Mile Jedinak has been ruled out of the Asian World Cup playoff against Syria after failing to recover from a long-term groin injury. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ASIA/PLAYOFF-AUS, moved, by Ian Ransom, 300 words)

NFL

Trump urges NFL to ban players kneeling during anthem

U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his fight with the National Football League on Tuesday, calling on the league to ban players from kneeling in protest at games while the national anthem is played. (USA-TRUMP/SPORTS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 402 words)

GOLF

Match-ups set for opening day foursomes

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – International captain Nick Price and U.S. counterpart Steve Stricker pick their line-ups for the five foursomes matches that will be played on the opening day of the biennial team event at Liberty National on Thursday. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Grand Prix

Hamilton can take nothing for granted on return to Sepang

SEPANG, Malaysia - Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was handed a lucky break in Singapore but the Mercedes driver knows just how fickle fortune can be as he heads into this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/ (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We will also have a drivers’ form sheet and statistics for Sunday’s race

CRICKET

England v West Indies - Fourth One Day International

LONDON - England go into the fourth match at The Oval with an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the third game by 124 runs in Bristol on Sunday. The second game was washed out. England all-rounder Ben Stokes and opener Alex Hales are absent after being involved in a night-club incident in Bristol on Monday. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-WIN/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

England test squad announcement for Ashes tour

LONDON - England’s selectors name their squad for the Ashes series in Australia with the team in a surprising state of flux despite recent home series wins over South Africa and West Indies. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

South Africa v Bangladesh

Captain’s news conference

POTCHEFSTROOM, SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis holds a news conference on the eve of the first test against Bangladesh, which starts at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday. (CRICKET-ZAF/, expect by 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox host Blue Jays, Astros visit rival Rangers

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gets the call for the Boston Red Sox against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays while the American League West-leading Houston Astros visit the intrastate rival Texas Rangers in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)