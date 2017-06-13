Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 on Tuesday, June 13

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

World Cup qualifying, Asian third round

Thailand v United Arab Emirates, Bangkok (1200)

Iraq v Japan, Tehran (1215)

Syria v China, Melaka (1345)

Qatar v South Korea, Doha (1900)

HONG KONG - The slim World Cup qualification hopes of both China and Qatar will be dashed if they lose to Syria and South Korea respectively, while Japan can put daylight between themselves and Saudi Arabia and Australia with victory over already eliminated Iraq. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ASIA, expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, 500 words)

International friendlies

Soccer-Australia hammered 4-0 by Brazil in Confederations warm-up

MELBOURNE - Brazil scored after 12 seconds against Australia before completing a 4-0 rout in a friendly to hand the hosts a wake-up call before they leave for the Confederations Cup where they face Germany in their opener.(SOCCER-FRIENDLY-AUS-BRA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 420 words)

France v England (1900)

France welcome England for friendly

PARIS - France face England in a friendly international at the Stars de France with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's re-elected Prime Minister Theresa May expected to attend. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-ENG/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Patrick Vignal, 400 words)

Colombia v Cameroon

Cameroon warm up for Confederations Cup against Colombia

GETAFE - Cameroon continue their preparations for the Confederations Cup, which starts in Russia on Saturday, with a final warm-up game against a Colombia side who drew 2-2 with Spain in a friendly last week. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-COL-CMR/ (PIX), expect by 20:30 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 15 mln euro tax fraud by Spanish prosecutor

MADRID - Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo faces lawsuit filed by Spain's prosecutor's office in Madrid for allegedly defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.48 million) between 2011 and 2014. (SOCCER-TAXATION/RONALDO (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Emma Pinedo and Angus Berwick, 560 words)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

GOLF

U.S. Open contenders meet the media at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wisconsin – Leading contenders including Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Masters champion Sergio Garcia are scheduled to hold interview sessions at Erin Hills ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open, the year’s second major championship. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

RUGBY

Banks gives Highlanders thrilling win over Lions

WELLINGTON - Marty Banks slotted a 74th minute penalty to give the Otago Highlanders a dramatic 23-22 victory over the British and Irish Lions, handing the tourists their second defeat of the tour in a Dunedin thriller. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 515 words)

CRICKET

England may replace Roy with Bairstow for Champions Trophy semi

CARDIFF - England are considering changing their top order for the Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan, captain Eoin Morgan says, indicating that they will replace out-of-form opener Jason Roy with Jonny Bairstow. (CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-ENG-PAK/PREVIEW (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors well positioned for more titles

OAKLAND, Calif., - The Golden State Warriors made a strong case to be called one of the best teams in NBA history with a near-perfect run through the playoffs on their way to a second title in three years. The scary part for the rest of the league? This may just be the beginning. (BASKETBALL-NBA/FINALS-GSW, expect by 2100 GMT/5:00 PM ET, by Rory Carroll, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Cardinals bid to close in on Brewers

The third-placed Cardinals try to gain ground on the National League Central leading Milwaukee Brewers in a doubleheader at St. Louis and Clayton Kershaw (8-2) takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Cleveland Indians in three of 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)