Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, Aug 14

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

English Premier League

We follow up on the first round of fixtures that saw champions Chelsea beaten at home by Burnley and Manchester United enjoy an impressive win over West Ham United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout, 300 words)

Chinese Super League

HONG KONG - Manuel Pellegrini's Hebei CFFC will look to keep alive their chances of a place in next year's Asian Champions League when they take on Tianjin Teda. (SOCCER-CHINA/ expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati Open, (to 20)

Querrey, Monfils seek berths to second round

American 15th seed Sam Querrey battles compatriot Stefan Kozlov while unseeded Frenchman Gael Monfils faces American qualifier Christopher Eubanks in first round action at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 350 words)

Kvitova, Mladenovic and Keys in action

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the 14th seed, faces Estonian Anett Kontaveit in first round action at the Lindner Family Tennis Center while 13th seeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic meets Australian Daria Gavrilova. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees, Mets renew crosstown rivalry

The New York Yankees host the crosstown rival New York Mets while the World Series champion Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds in two of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)