Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, July 23

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

GOLF

British Open

Spieth in charge heading into final round at Birkdale

SOUTHPORT, England - Three-shot leader Jordan Spieth teed off at the British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday in search of his third major championship title. (GOLF-OPEN/, (PIX), moved with updates throughout, by Ed Osmond and Simon Evans)

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Alabama

Stallings hopes not to stall in final round

After carding a brilliant 11-under 60 on Saturday, American Scott Stallings takes a one-shot lead into the final round at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail as he searches for his fourth PGA Tour victory. (GOLF-BARBASOL/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 350 words)

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

Nelly Korda seeking to join sister as an LPGA winner

Teenager Nelly Korda seeks to join her sister, four-time champion Jessica, as a winner on Tour when she takes a two-shot lead into the final round at Highland Meadows. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 2000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

SOCCER

We will also have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Real Madrid and Man U meet in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, California - New Manchester United signing Romelu Lukaku continues to try to impress manager Jose Mourinho when the Red Devils meet Spanish side Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in California. (SOCCER-ICC-MUN-REA/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Rory Carroll, 400 words)

Gold Cup

Mexico and Jamaica in semi-final clash

Mexico and Jamaica meet in a semi-final of the Gold Cup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (SOCCER-GOLDCUP/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Froome expected to seal Tour hat-trick

PARIS - Barring a calamity on the celebratory ride from Montgeron to the Champs-Élysées, Chris Froome will claim a third consecutive Tour de France title and fourth in five years. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman, 400 words)

SWIMMING

BUDAPEST – American Katie Ledecky will be gunning for a hat-trick of women's 400m freestyle titles, the men's 400m freestyle, as well as the men's and women's 4x100m freestyle relay finals are scheduled to take place. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 600 words)

CRICKET

Women's World Cup final

LONDON - Hosts England will be aiming to make home advantage count as they seek a third World Cup title against India in the final at Lord's. (CRICKET-WWC-ENG-IND/FINAL (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs keen to continue surge

Left-hander Jose Quintana is scheduled to start for the Chicago Cubs as they wrap up a three-game series against division rival St. Louis Cardinals, who are slated to send right-hander Michael Wacha to the mound in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (London desk editor: Toby Davis)