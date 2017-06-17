Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, June 17

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 18)

Four-way tie at the top of US Open leaderboard

ERIN, Wisconsin – It is moving day at the U.S. Open with a logjam on the leaderboard where 12 players are within two shots of leaders Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

Meijer LPGA Classic (to 18)

Henderson leads by two in Michigan

Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson, at 12-under 130, takes a two-shot lead into the third round in Grand Rapids as she chases her fourth LPGA victory. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 250 words

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Hosts Russia face New Zealand

MOSCOW - Hosts Russia play New Zealand in the tournament's opening match. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-RUS-NZL/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

RUGBY

South Africa v France (1500)

Argentina v England

South Africa bid to secure series win v France

DURBAN - The Springboks are 1-0 up against the French as they look to put aside a horror 2016 but face a tougher France side in the second test. (RUGBY UNION-ZAF-FRA/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Argentina v England in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Argentina - Eddie Jones's young England team look to follow up last week's victory in the second test. (RUGBY-UNION/ENGLAND)

TENNIS

Aegon Open

Home favourite and world number eight Johanna Konta beat Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova to reach the final at the Nottingham grasscourt tournament as she continues her Wimbledon build-up. (TENNIS-NOTTINGHAM/ 300 words)

Den Bosch Open

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands - Marin Cilic takes on fellow Croat Ivo Karlovic while Alexander Zverev plays Gilles Mueller at the Dutch grasscourt event. (TENNIS-BOSCH/ 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

LE MANS, France - Toyota start on pole position and as favourites to win Le Mans for the first time in what would be only the second triumph by a Japanese manufacturer. Holders Porsche, seeking a third successive win, qualified on the second row. The race is also the third round of the 2017 World Endurance Championship. (MOTOR-LEMANS/ expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

D-backs seek to move up, Twins-Indians play two

The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Philadelphia Phillies in a quest to move up the ladder in the National League West while the top two teams in the American League Central Division, the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians, square off in a doubleheader in Minnesota in three of 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe Desk Editor: Pritha Sarkar)