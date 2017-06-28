Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Qatar says FIFA report vindicates integrity of 2022 bid

DOHA - Qatar's 2022 World Cup organisers have welcomed a long-awaited FIFA report on the race to host the tournament, saying the conclusions represented "a vindication of the integrity" of Doha's bid. (SOCCER-FIFA/, moved, 400 words)

Confederations Cup

Portugal v Chile, semi-final

KAZAN - European champions Portugal take on Copa America holders Chile in semi-final of the Confederations Cup. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-POR-CHL/ (TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

We will bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as the teams prepare for the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Wimbledon previews

Laver says turning pro made him twice as good

LONDON - It cost him five years of grand slam silverware, but Australian great Rod Laver says the decision to turn professional made him twice the player he was as an amateur. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/LAVER (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

Back from exile, Laver led Wimbledon into brave new world

LONDON - Few subjects animate tennis aficionados quite like the "greatest of all time" debate, but there is a consensus that Rod Laver's 1969 calendar year grand slam remains a yardstick for the modern game. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/PROFESSIONALS (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 865 words)

Pliskova will be armed and dangerous at Wimbledon

LONDON - Karolina Pliskova has never got past the second round at Wimbledon in five main-draw appearances, but after a year to remember, the towering Czech looks armed and ready for an assault on the title. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/PLISKOVA (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 565 words)

RUGBY

Lions and All Blacks name teams for crucial second test

WELLINGTON - The British and Irish Lions and All Blacks will both name their sides for the crucial second test with the world champions holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after their 30-15 victory at Eden Park. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout from 1730 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Bolt runs final Gold Spike meeting

Usain Bolt runs the 100 metres at one of his favourite meetings, the Golden Spike in Ostrava, as he continues the build up to the world athletics championships in August. (ATHLETICS/BOLT) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Jason Hovret, 400 words.

GOLF

PGA Tour-Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Shootout looms at Quicken Loans

In-form contenders including Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed – who were all up on the leaderboard at this month’s U.S. Open – are in the field for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, where Billy Hurley III is back as defending champion. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 350 words)

Women’s PGA Championship (to 2)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

Stars collide at second major

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois - New world number one Ryu So-yeon and her immediate two predecessors, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko, will have to stave off an eager list of challengers at the second women's major of the year starting at Olympia Fields on Thursday. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words) (Europe Desk Editor: Mark Heinrich)