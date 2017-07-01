Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

RUGBY

New Zealand v British & Irish Lions

Lions beat All Blacks after Williams red card

WELLINGTON - Owen Farrell slotted a 78th minute penalty to give the British and Irish Lions a 24-21 victory over 14-man New Zealand in the second test on Saturday to level up the series at 1-1 ahead of next week's final clash in Auckland. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (PIX), by Greg Stutchbury, 570 words)

Super Rugby

Lions aim for points haul against Sunwolves

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Lions will seek a full haul of five points against the Sunwolves of Japan as they hope to hunt down the Canterbury Crusaders at the top of the overall Super Rugby log and ensure home advantage through the knockout stages of the competition. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 400 words)

U.S. battle Canada for 2019 World Cup berth

The United States battle Canada in San Diego with a berth in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on the line. The winning team will join England, France, Argentina and a still-to-be-determined Oceania team in Pool C while the loser faces a two-leg playoff against a resurgent Uruguay. (RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/AMERCIAS, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 200 words)

SOCCER

We will also bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as Germany and Chile prepare for Sunday's final. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Leading players hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences

LONDON - Some of Wimbledon's leading contenders, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal plus women's world number one Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova, hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences and practice on the courts as they prepare for the third grand slam of the year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (TV), expect from 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ian Chadband)

Aegon International

Djokovic eyes first grasscourt title outside Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will be bidding to win his first title in almost six months when he takes on Frenchman Gael Monfils in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/MEN, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France gets underway in Duesseldorf

DUESSELDORF, Germany - The Tour de France begins with a 14-km individual time trial through the streets of Duesseldorf with German rider Tony Martin among the favourites to claim the first yellow jersey of the three-week race. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Lingmerth stays ahead of chasing pack

Sweden’s David Lingmerth takes a two-shot lead over Australian Geoff Ogilvy into the second round at TPC Potomac in Maryland where world number nine Rickie Fowler is a distant 12 shots off the pace. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, expect by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

South Korean Kim Sei-young and American Danielle Kang head a crowded leaderboard at seven-under 135 heading into the third round of the major championship at Olympia Fields, with nine others trailing by two strokes or less. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Twins visit Royals, Tigers host Indians

The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals while the Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Indians for a pair of American League Central double headers making up four of the 17 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League

PARIS - World 110 metres hurdles champion Sergey Shubenkov, racing under a neutral banner, meets Jamaica’s in-form Olympic champion Omar McLeod; Jamaica’s Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson faces Ivory Coast’s Murielle Ahoure, and in the men’s triple jump Olympic and world champion Christian Taylor faces U.S. rival Will Claye. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/PARIS (PIX, TV), expect from 2200 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)