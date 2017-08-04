Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, Aug. 4

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Neymar says followed his heart, not the record money, to PSG

PARIS - Money was never the motivating factor for Neymar’s record 222 million-euro ($261 million) transfer from Barcelona, the world’s most expensive footballer says on his arrival at Paris St Germain on Friday. (SOCCER-NEYMAR/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 684 words)

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

ATHLETICS

World Athletics Championships

Farah defends 10,000 metres title on opening day

LONDON - Mo Farah’s defence of his 10,000 metres title highlights the opening day of the championships at the London Stadium (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Mitch Phillips, Ian Chadband and Christian Radnedge, 500 words)

IAAF and IOC hold media conference

The IAAF and the International Olympic Committee talk to reporters following a meeting in London ahead of the World Athletics Championships. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/IOC)

CRICKET

England v South Africa 4th test

England’s Jennings falls before lunch

MANCHESTER, England - Keaton Jennings’ disappointing form continued with the England opening batsman removed for 17 on the opening morning of the fourth test against South Africa on Friday. (CRICKET-TEST-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX), moved by Simon Evans, 255 words)

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd test

Sri Lanka totter under India’s run mountain in Colombo

COLOMBO - India amassed 622 for nine before declaring their first innings and then returned to remove both the Sri Lankan openers to tighten their grip on the second test on Friday. (CRICKET-TEST-LKA-IND/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 398 words)

GOLF

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, (to 6) Akron, Ohio

Pieters leads by one at Firestone

Belgian Thomas Pieters takes a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Russell Knox into the second round at Firestone Country Club while British Open champion Jordan Spieth and world number four Rory McIlroy are among a group of six golfers sitting a further shot back. (GOLF-BRIDGESTONE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)

Barracuda Championship, (to 6) Reno, Nevada

Second round action from Montreux Golf and Country Club. (GOLF-BARRACUDA/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 200 words)

RUGBY

Wallabies name squad for Rugby Championship openers

SYDNEY - Wallabies coach Michael Cheika names his squad for the first two matches of the Rugby Championship against world champions New Zealand, which take place later this month. (RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA-SQUAD/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Stanford Classic (to 6)

Muguruza, Kvitova eye berths in semi-finals

Top-seeded Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain faces Croatian fifth seed Ana Konjuh while second seeded Czech Petra Kvitova faces Catherine Bellis in quarter-final action at the Taube Family Tennis Stadium at Stanford University. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

ATP/WTA: Citi Open, Washington D.C. (to 6)

Raonic battles Sock in quarters

Big-serving Canadian third seed Milos Raonic battles eighth-seeded Jack Sock in quarter-final action at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center while women’s top seed Simona Halep of Romania faces seventh-seed Ekaterina Makarova for a spot in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-WASHINGTONDC/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 250 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)