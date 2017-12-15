Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

CRICKET

The Ashes

Smith holds firm as Australia rein in England

PERTH - Jonny Bairstow kept his head with a fine century for England but Steve Smith showed a captain’s poise to guide Australia to 203 for three at the close of day two of the third Ashes test on Friday. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We'll bring you all the build-up to the weekend Premier League matches, including leaders Manchester City at home to Tottenham Hotspur

Alli has confidence to bounce back, says Ledley King

LONDON - Dele Alli’s recent dip in form is temporary and only to be expected of someone in his role, former Tottenham captain Ledley King has told Reuters. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/KING (INTERVIEW, TV), moved, by Pete Hall, 600 words)

Neeskens says exodus of Dutch teenagers needs to stop

ZURICH - Former Dutch international Johan Neeskens explains in an interview where he thinks his country has gone wrong after their failure to qualify for the last two major tournaments. (SOCCER-DUTCH/NEESKENS (INTERVIEW), by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

NBA

Texas showdown matches soaring Rockets and Spurs

Texas showdown matches soaring Rockets and Spurs

The Houston Rockets put an 11-game winning streak on the line when their Texas neighbors the San Antonio Spurs come to town after the Oklahoma City Thunder try to even their record with a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in two of the 11 games on the National Basketball Association's schedule.

NHL

Kings hit New York on East Coast swing

Kings hit New York on East Coast swing

The Los Angeles Kings, top team in the Pacific Division, look for an East Coast win when they face the New York Rangers before Aaron Dell, the NHL's goaltending leader, and the San Jose Sharks face the Vancouver Canucks in two of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.