Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - On the final day of action the last four gold medals will be decided -- in the men’s four-man bobsleigh, women’s 30km cross-country, women’s curling and men’s ice hockey. That will be followed by the closing ceremony, with Russia still to hear whether its athletes can march under its flag in the wake of a second doping ban for a Pyeongchang competitor (OLYMPICS-2018/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER (1500 unless stated)

Premier League

Leicester City v Stoke City (1230)

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Swansea City

Burnley v Southampton

Liverpool v West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Watford v Everton (1730)

Liverpool target second spot, relegation battle in focus

LONDON - Liverpool can move into provisional second place with a win over West Ham United at Anfield but with the rest of the top six not in action on Saturday the focus will also be on the relegation battle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Neil Robinson, 400 words)

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Eibar (1200)

Real Madrid v Alaves (1515)

Leganes v Las Palmas (1730)

Barcelona v Girona (1945)

Barcelona eye unbeaten record against Girona

BARCELONA - Champions Real Madrid target a fifth straight win in all competitions as they host Alaves looking to continue their charge up the Liga table, while leaders Barcelona can set a club record of 32 league games unbeaten when they face fellow Catalan side Girona. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

Hoffenheim v Freiburg

Hannover 96 v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt

Werder Bremen v Hamburg SV (1730)

Bayern welcome Hertha, Bremen meet Hamburg in derby

BERLIN - Runaway leaders Bayern Munich host Hertha Berlin, while Werder Bremen and Hamburg SV meet in a derby battle between two relegation candidates. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect from 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

Serie A

Inter Milan v Benevento (1945)

Inter welcome basement side Benevento eyeing third spot

MILAN - Struggling Inter Milan host bottom side Benevento knowing they can go up to provisional third spot with a victory but having won just once in their last 10 games. (SOCCER-ITALY (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Toulouse v Monaco (1600)

Dijon v Caen

Guingamp v Metz

Lille v Angers SCO

Nantes v Amiens SC

Rennes v Troyes

Second-placed Monaco bid to cut gap on leaders PSG

PARIS - Second-placed Monaco visit Toulouse aiming to cut the gap on Paris St Germain to nine points before the leaders host Olympique de Marseille on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations Championship

Ireland v Wales (1415)

In-form Ireland face replenished Wales side

DUBLIN - Ireland play Wales having begun with two victories to top the Six Nations table, while their opponents have won one and lost one but have several key players back as they bid to beat the Irish. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-WAL/ (PIX), expect by 16:05 GMT/11:05 PM ET, by Padraic Halpin, 400 words)

Scotland v England (1645)

England look to continue dominance over Scotland

England face Scotland in the Six Nations looking to keep up a decade-long dominance over their neighbours in the Calcutta Cup and crank up the pressure on table-topping Ireland. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-ENG/ (PIX), 16:45 GMT/11.45 ET, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

Super Rugby (week two)

Lions v Jaguares, Johannesburg (1305)

Bulls v Hurricanes, Pretoria (1515)

Bulls v Hurricanes, Pretoria

Bulls start campaign against fancied Hurricanes

PRETORIA - South Africa’s Bulls open their Super Rugby season against one of the pre-tournament favourites, New Zealand’s Hurricanes, at Loftus Versfeld. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/BULLS, expect by 1705 GMT/1205 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

We are also moving rolling HIGHLIGHTS of every match in the round.

CRICKET

South Africa v India, third Twenty20, Cape Town

South Africa host India in T20 series decider

CAPE TOWN - South Africa and India play the deciding match of their three-game Twenty20 series at Newlands with the series locked at 1-1. (CRICKET-T20-ZAF-IND/, expect after 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

TENNIS

WTA Premier - Dubai Tennis Championship

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who is within touching distance of becoming only the third women’s player, alongside Justine Henin and Venus Williams, to win successive Dubai titles, takes on Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the final. (TENNIS-DUBAI/WOMEN, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens (to 25)

Woods in the hunt as List and Lovemark lead

Tiger Woods sits just four shots behind leaders Luke List and Jamie Lovemark, who take a one-stroke lead into the third round at PGA National. (GOLF-HONDA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors chase first place in West

The Golden State Warriors try to retake first place in the West when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit and the Boston Celtics make a run at the top spot in the East when they travel to New York to face the Knicks in two of the eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

Bruins and Leafs square off in Atlantic

The Boston Bruins visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Atlantic Division showdown and the Anaheim Ducks, on a four-game winning streak, play at the Arizona Coyotes in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Clare Fallon)