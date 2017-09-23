Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, Sept 23

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

Burnley v Huddersfield Town (1400)

Everton v Bournemouth (1400)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1400)

Southampton v Manchester United (1400)

Stoke City v Chelsea (1400)

Swansea City v Watford (1400)

Leicester City v Liverpool (1630)

LONDON - Leaders Manchester City host Crystal Palace, who have yet to find the net in the Premier League, while Manchester United visit Southampton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Pete Hall, 600 words)

We will also have mini-match reports on all games

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1100)

Alaves v Real Madrid (1415)

Malaga v Athletic Club (1630)

Girona FC v Barcelona (1845)

Amid growing political tension in Catalonia over a banned independence referendum, table-topping Barcelona visit fellow Catalans Girona after stuttering champions Real Madrid visit Alaves. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Serie A

AS Roma v Udinese (1300)

SPAL v Napoli (1600)

Juventus v Torino (1845)

MILAN - Champions Juventus, winners of their opening five games, host neighbours Torino while Napoli, who also have a 100 percent record, visit promoted SPAL. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Bundesliga

Mainz v Hertha Berlin (1330)

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v FC Schalke 04 (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1330)

Werder Bremen v Freiburg (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)

Borussia Dortmund can go three points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table if they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain (1500)

Metz v ESTAC Troyes (1800)

Girondins Bordeaux v En Avant de Guingamp (1800)

Olympique Lyon v Dijon FCO (1800)

Caen v Amiens SC (1800)

Leaders Paris St Germain will be seeking to make it seven league wins out of seven when they travel to Montpellier. (SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

TENNIS

Pan Pacific Open (to 24)

Wozniacki stuns Muguruza, advances to Tokyo final

TOKYO - Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki crushed new world number one Garbine Muguruza 6-2 6-0 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Pan Pacific Open as the Dane remained on course for a third title at the Tokyo tournament. (TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/ moved, 350 words)

Motorcycling

Aragon MotoGP qualifying

Rossi continues his return, three weeks after breaking leg

MADRID - All eyes will be on Italian Valentino Rossi as he heads into final practice and qualifying for Sunday’s race, three weeks after breaking his leg. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/, expect by 1415 GMT/10.15 AM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Atlanta, (to 24)

Thomas shares lead, Spieth four back

Justin Thomas, second behind Jordan Spieth in the FedExCup points standings, will clinch the season-long points race and a $10 million bonus if he wins the tournament at East Lake. He goes into the third round tied for the lead with fellow American Webb Simpson and Englishman Paul Casey at seven-under 133, while Spieth starts the day four shots behind. (GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs and Brewers meet up in Milwaukee

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, the top two teams in the National League Central Division, continue their playoff chase when they meet in Milwaukee while in the American League, the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

CYCLING

UCI Road World Championships

BERGEN, NORWAY - The women’s elite road race is the feature race of the day and is held after the men’s junior road race at the UCI World Championships. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Toby Davis)