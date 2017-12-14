Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

CRICKET

The Ashes

Malan inspires England with first ton of series

PERTH - Dawid Malan struck England’s first century of this Ashes series as the tourists saw off Australia’s marauding pace attack to emerge on top of an enthralling first day of the third test at the WACA on Thursday. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

No evidence of Ashes test under fixing threat: ICC

PERTH - The ICC are taking allegations in a British newspaper about attempts to organise spot-fixing during the third Ashes test “extremely seriously” but do not think the match has been compromised, global cricket’s governing body said on Thursday. (CRICKET-ASHES/CORRUPTION (PIX) moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

India’s Rohit has the right stuff for limited-overs game

MUMBAI - Rohit Sharma has been unable to cement his place in India’s test side but the right-handed batsman continues to show he has the right stuff for limited-overs formats. (CRICKET-INDIA/ROHIT, moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We’ll bring you all the build-up to the weekend Premier League matches, including leaders Manchester City at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with coverage of team news and injury updates plus the managers’ news conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughtout)

La Liga

Barcelona look to recover sparkle against Deportivo

BARCELONA - Barcelona have managed to get away with some lacklustre displays recently and Sunday’s visit of struggling Deportivo La Coruna offers them a chance to recapture their sparkling early season form a week before the ‘Clasico’ against Real Madrid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

Serie A

High-flying Inter look to defend Serie A lead against Udinese

MILAN - Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has laughed off any comparisons between himself and Jose Mourinho, yet the Italian has done more than the club’s previous 10 coaches to emulate the Portuguese’s success at San Siro. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

SPORT

Unions announce declaration of players rights

WASHINGTON DC - Leaders of the world’s leading player associations, including the NFLPA and FIFPro, who collectively representing more than 85,000 players and athletes in over 60 countries, announce the Universal Declaration of Player Rights in Washington. (SPORT-ATHLETES/RIGHTS expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

NFL

Colts seek to end skid against Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Broncos in a clash of two teams already eliminated from the playoffs in the only game on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-DEN/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors face Mavericks, chase Rockets

The Golden State warriors, still chasing the Houston Rockets for first place in the Western Conference, go for their eighth consecutive win in a home game against the Dallas Mavericks and Eastern Conference runners-up the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Los Angeles Lakers in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Lightning hope to strike in Arizona

The Tampa Bay Lightning, the top team in the Eastern Conference, take a five-game winning streak to Arizona and the struggling Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets try to stay close to the Central Division leading St. Louis Blues when they meet up with the visiting Chicago Blackhawks in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Christian Radnedge)