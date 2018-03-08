Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Europa League

AC Milan face Arsenal

Seven-times European champions AC Milan host struggling Arsenal in the pick of the last-16 first legs. Atletico Madrid, second in La Liga, entertain Lokomotiv Moscow among the other highlights. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2200 GMT/5:PM ET, 400 words)

Fans and players say goodbye to Fiorentina captain Astori

FLORENCE, Italy - Thousands of fans and dozens of players turned out on Thursday to say goodbye to Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori, who died suddenly at the age of 31 on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ASTORI-FUNERAL, moved, 400 words)

Premier League

Fight for second adds edge to United v Liverpool derby

MANCHESTER, England - There is never any shortage of spice to the North West derby between Manchester United and Liverpool but if any were needed the battle for second place in the Premier League surely provides it. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

We continue the build-up to all the weekend matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

La Liga

Barca begin home stretch to Liga title at freefalling Malaga

BARCELONA - After seeing off their nearest challengers, Barcelona begin the home straight towards a 25th La Liga title away at bottom club Malaga on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Juve’s Serie A rivals share Tottenham’s frustration

MILAN - If Tottenham Hotspur were left with the frustrating feeling that they let Juventus off the hook on Wednesday, it is one that the Turin side’s Serie A rivals have felt numerous times over the last few years. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Brian Homewood, 450 words)

Bundesliga

Bayern’s relentless title march closes on destination

BERLIN - The Bundesliga title race has been a virtual one-horse race since Bayern Munich took over top spot in late October and the defending champions are now just a matter of days away from a record-extending sixth consecutive league crown. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One

BARCELONA - Teams continue testing at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, with the first race of the season in Australia looming on March 25. (MOTOR-F1-TESTING/, expect throughout, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Gatlin runs 150 metres race in Pretoria

PRETORIA - World 100 metres champion Justin Gatlin will compete for the first time in 2018 when he takes part in a rarely run 150-metre sprint at the Athletix Grand Prix Series meeting. (ATHLETICS-GATLIN/, expect by 1930 GMT/12:30 ET, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor (to 11)

Woods resumes comeback at Valspar

Tiger Woods takes the next step in his comeback when he tees off in the opening round at the Innisbrook Resorts Copperhead course alongside Jordan Spieth and Swede Henrik Stenson. Four-times major winner Rory McIlroy, defending champion Adam Hadwin and Masters champion Sergio Garcia are also among those in the impressive field. (GOLF-VALSPAR/, expect by 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Triangular Twenty20 series

Bangladesh v India

India play their second match of the tournament against neighbours Bangladesh. (CRICKET-T20-TRI/, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 18)

Serena ready for WTA return at Indian Wells

Unseeded former champion Serena Williams, who has not played competitively at singles since winning the Australian Open in 2017, opens her Indian Wells campaign with a first-round clash against Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan to kick off the night session followed by Victoria Azarenka’s first match since Wimbledon. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Donaldson, Shapovalov in first-round action

American Jared Donaldson, fresh off his run to the semi-finals at the Mexican Open, and Canadian Denis Shapovalov are among those in first-round action at Indian Wells. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Warriors face Spurs, Celtics battle T-Wolves

The reigning champion Golden State Warriors try to make it seven consecutive wins when they host the San Antonio Spurs while the Boston Celtics try to close in on the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in two of the five games on the National Basketball Associations schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NHL

Red-hot Preds face Ducks, Bruins host Flyers

The Nashville Predators try to extend the leagues longest active win streak to 10 games when they host the Anaheim Ducks while the Boston Bruins put their four-game win streak on the line when they host the Philadelphia Flyers in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe Desk Editor: Toby Davis)