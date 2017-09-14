Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Sept 14

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Europa League

AC Milan looks for positive start as group stage kicks off

LONDON - Seven-times European champions AC Milan lead a cast of 48 teams who kick off the group stage of the Europa League. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect at 2100 GMT/5 PM ET)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend’s Premier League matches with our Showcase game featuring Roy Hodgson in charge of bottom side Crystal Palace for the first time when they host Southampton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY/)

La Liga

Barcelona emerge from gloom to set the pace in La Liga

MADRID - Barcelona have emerged from a cloud of pessimism to make a perfect start to their La Liga campaign and travel to Getafe on Saturday looking to stretch their advantage over Real Madrid, whose early optimism has been dampened. (SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW, moved)

GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 17), Lake Forest, Illinois

Johnson defends title as Spieth leads FedExCup standings

World number one Dustin Johnson is defending champion at the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season at Conway Farms, where 70 players will vie to be among the 30 to advance to the Tour Championship and a chance of collecting the $10 million bonus for the winner of the season-long points competition. (GOLF-BMW/, expect first copy by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: Evian Championship (to 17), Evian-les-Bains, France

Chun defends at final major of season

South Korean Chun In-gee is defending champion at Evian Golf Club, where Korean players will seek to extend their dominance after winning three of the four majors already contested this season. (GOLF-WOMEN/EVIAN, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

New Zealand v South Africa (16)

All Blacks and Springboks complete preparations

AUCKLAND - The Springboks and All Blacks finalise their preparations with Eben Etzebeth and Kieran Read giving their impressions at training runs at North Harbour Stadium ahead of their Rugby Championship clash in Albany, about 15 kilometres north of New Zealand’s largest city. (RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-NZL-ZAF/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

We will also move spot news and sidebars on merit.

Rebuilding Wallabies, Pumas desperate for maiden win

SYDNEY - Australia and Argentina are in the process of rebuilding towards the 2019 World Cup but test rugby is a results-based business and both will be desperate for a first Rugby Championship win of the season when they meet in Canberra on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

All Blacks coach Hansen expecting physical Springboks

AUCKLAND - South Africa’s revival in the world rugby pecking order will face its first true test when they take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday. (RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-NZL-ZAF/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Singapore Grand Prix

Alonso’s future in the spotlight as F1 waits for news

SINGAPORE - Fernando Alonso faces questions about his future as Formula One waits for his McLaren team to confirm their divorce from Honda. An announcement is expected on Friday. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/, (PIX), (TV), expect throughout, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

BASEBALL

Streaking Indians host Royals, Tanaka faces Orioles

The Cleveland Indians seek an American League record-extending 22nd consecutive victory when they host the Kansas City Royals while Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the visiting Baltimore Orioles in two of the 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NFL

Bengals host Texans in Week Two opener

Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals, fresh off a season-opening loss in which they failed to score any points, host a Houston Texans team that will be without suspended linebacker Brian Cushing in the opening game of Week Two NFL action. (FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-HOU/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by the Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)