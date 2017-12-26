Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
Premier League (1500 GMT unless stated)
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230)
Bournemouth v West Ham United
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion
Huddersfield Town v Stoke City
Manchester United v Burnley
Watford v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion v Everton
Liverpool v Swansea City (1730)
Man United bid to close gap on City
LONDON - Manchester United will look to cut the gap on runaway leaders Manchester City to 10 points when they host Burnley. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)
The Ashes: Australia v England (fourth test)
Warner rides luck to grab century
MELBOURNE - David Warner rode his luck to reach his 21st test century as Australia crawled to 145 for two at tea on day one of the fourth Ashes test against England. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
South Africa v Zimbabwe
South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Zimbabwe
South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off day-night test against visitors Zimbabwe at St George’s Park on Tuesday. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ZWE/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)
Eagles claim home-field advantage
Philadelphia claimed a scrappy 19-10 win over Oakland to seal home-field advantage through the playoffs after Pittsburgh breezed to a 34-6 victory over Houston. (FOOTBALL-NFL/HIGHLIGHTS, moved by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)
Warriors score win over Cavaliers
Klay Thompson broke a late tie with a 3-pointer and Kevin Durant protected the lead with two key defensive plays on LeBron James, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 99-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS), moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
