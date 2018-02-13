Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

XXIII Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - The Alpine skiing programme finally got under way with the men’s combined event at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, while Chloe Kim lived up to her favourite’s tag by winning the women’s snowboarding halfpipe. The Games also had its first reported doping case on a day when eight gold medals will be awarded. (OLYMPICS-2018-) (PIX/TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

Champions League, last 16, first leg (1945)

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur

Basel v Manchester City

Juve put unbeaten European home run on the line versus Spurs

TURIN, Italy - Italian champions Juventus, unbeaten at home in European competition since April 2013, host Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last-16 tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-TOT/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 500 words)

Basel face daunting task of trying to halt Man City

BASEL, Switzerland - Swiss champions FC Basel hope to pull off a huge upset when they host runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City in their last-16 first-leg match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-/BAS-MCI (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 500 words)

Real’s Zidane, PSG’s Emery hold news conferences

MADRID - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Paris St Germain counterpart Unai Emery hold news conferences before their teams meet in the last-16 on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX, TV), by Richard Martin, 300 words)

Liverpool’s Klopp, Porto’s Conceicao holds new conferences

PORTO - Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Porto counterpart Sergio Conceicao hold news conferences before their teams meet in the last-16 on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX, TV), 300 words)

Europa League last 32, first leg

Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow (1700)

Red Star meet CSKA in Europe League

BELGRADE - Former European champions Red Star Belgrade face CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie. (SOCCER-EUROPA-RSB-CSK/, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 300 words)

Asian Champions League

Kawasaki open title bid against Shanghai SIPG

HONG KONG - Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale kick off their Asian Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, while Tianjin Quanjian make their debut in the competition against Hong Kong’s Kitchee. (SOCCER-ASIA/, expect by 1600 GMT/0900 AM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

Stokes to join England in New Zealand this week

LONDON - Ben Stokes will join his England team mates in New Zealand later this week after the cricketer appeared at a magistrates’ court on Tuesday to indicate a plea of not guilty to a charge of affray. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/STOKES, moved)

New Zealand v England, T20 international

Late Boult strikes give New Zealand 12-run win over England

WELLINGTON - Trent Boult grabbed two wickets on successive balls to help New Zealand to a 12-run win over England in their Twenty20 tri-series match at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday. (CRICKET-T20-TRI/, moved, 300 words)

South Africa v India, fifth ODI, Port Elizabeth

South Africa bid to stay in the hunt in ODI series

PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa seek to stay in contention in the six-game one-day series when they host India at St George’s Park. (CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-IND/, by Nick Said, 300 words)

TENNIS

Qatar Open

Muguruza and Konta in second round action in Doha

DOHA - World number four Garbine Muguruza takes on China’s Duan Yingying in the second round, while Johanna Konta meets American Bernarda Pera, who stunned the Briton at the Australian Open last month. (TENNIS-DOHA/WOMEN, 300 words)

NBA

Raptors try to pad East lead, Spurs face Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors try to pad their slim lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, while the San Antonio Spurs visit the Denver Nuggets hoping to close in on the West leaders in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

Streaking Flyers face Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers will try to make is five consecutive wins when they host the New Jersey Devils, while the West-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Christian Radnedge)