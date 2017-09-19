Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Sept 19

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

English League Cup third round (1845 unless stated)

Aston Villa(II) v Middlesbrough(II)

Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion

Brentford(II) v Norwich City(II)

Bristol City(II) v Stoke City

Burnley v Leeds United(II)

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Liverpool

West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers(II)

Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Bristol Rovers(III)

Reading(II) v Swansea City (1900)

Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley(II) (1900)

Leicester host Liverpool in night’s stand-out tie

LONDON - Record eight-times League Cup winners Liverpool visit Leicester City, while Bournemouth host Brighton and Crystal Palace face Huddersfield in another all top-flight game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CUP/, expect from 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

La Liga

Valencia v Malaga (1800)

Barcelona v Eibar (2000)

Barca welcome Eibar without injured Dembele

MADRID - Liga leaders Barcelona host mid-table Eibar without record signing Ousmane Dembele, who suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1830 unless stated)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfB Stuttgart (1630)

FC Augsburg v RB Leipzig

FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen

Bayern face tricky trip to Schalke in pursuit of leaders

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich visit Schalke 04 with both teams on nine points from three games, a point behind Borussia Dortmund and Hanover 96. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Serie A

Bologna v Inter Milan (1845)

High-flying Inter visit Bologna

MILAN - Inter Milan can move three points clear at the top of Serie A with a win at mid-table Bologna. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

Money no motivator for laid-back Leishman, says coach

MELBOURNE - Marc Leishman’s dominant BMW Championship victory has put him in the frame for the FedExCup’s $10 million bonus but the Australian would prize the validation of beating the world’s best much more than the money, his long-time coach has said. (GOLF-PGA/LEISHMAN-COACH (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom)

BASEBALL

Darvish and Dodgers battle Phillies, Nats face Phillies

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the host Philadelphia Phillies while reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals visit the Atlanta Braves in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

CRICKET

Gibson targets number one ranking with South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - New South Africa coach Ottis Gibson faces a fast bowling crisis ahead of the two-test home series against Bangladesh that starts on Sept. 28, as he plots a path to return the side to number one in the International Cricket Council’s five-day rankings. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ (TV), moved)

England vs West Indies - First One Day International

Bairstow leads England v Windies in first one-dayer

MANCHESTER, England - England’s Jonny Bairstow keeps his place at the top of the order as the hosts face West Indies having won the test series and looking to complete their home summer with victory in the five-match ODI series starting at Old Trafford. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-WIN/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), 400 words)

CYCLING

UCI Road World Championships

American Neben defends rainbow jersey in time trial

BERGEN, NORWAY - American Amber Neben defends her rainbow jersey in the 21.1-km individual time trial. The day starts with the men’s junior time trial. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), by Julien Pretot, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)