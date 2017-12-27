FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World stocks in year-end rally as dollar retreats
December 27, 2017 / 12:04 AM / Updated a day ago

Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Newcastle United v Manchester City (1945)

Runaway leaders Manchester City will be aiming for a record extending 18th successive Premier League victory when they travel to Newcastle United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Coppa Italia quarter-finals (1945)

AC Milan v Inter Milan

Neighbours AC Milan and Inter Milan clash in a Coppa Italia quarter-final at San Siro. (SOCCER-ITALY/COPPA, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Sports conference

FIFA president to attend Dubai sports conference

DUBAI - FIFA president Gianni Infantino will head the list of speakers at the 12th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference (DISC). (SOCCER-EMIRATES/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes: Australia v England (fourth test)

Cook grabs ton as England savour dominant day

MELBOURNE - Alastair Cook completed a stirring century in a stellar return to form as England savoured a rare day of domination in the fourth Ashes test against Australia on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom)

South Africa v Zimbabwe

Struggling Zimbabwe aim to salvage innings

Zimbabwe will be looking to recover from a dreadful start when they resume the inaugural four-day test on 30 for four in reply to South Africa’s 309 for nine declared. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ZWE/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Raptors face stern test against Thunder

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors face a litmus test when they meet the Russell Westbrook-led Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won five in a row, in one of 10 games on the schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NHL

Christmas break over, Predators face Blues

The Nashville Predators try to put a three-game slump behind them when they face the St. Louis Blues as the top two teams in the Central Division clash when the NHL resumes after a three-day Christmas break. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

SAILING

Wild Oats sets race record in Sydney-Hobart victory

Australian super-maxi Wild Oats XI smashed the race record as they won their ninth Sydney to Hobart bluewater classic on Wednesday but face the possibility of a protest from second-placed LDV Comanche for a near-collision just after the start.(SAILING-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 400 words)

GOLF

Japan LPGA celebrates 50 seasons with full schedule

The Japan LPGA, backed by enthusiastic sponsors, has completed its 50th season with a full schedule that has enticed twice Women’s British Open champion Shin Ji-yai to join the tour rather than play in the United States, and allows homegrown talent the chance to earn a great living without having to play internationally. (GOLF-JAPAN/WOMEN, (PIX) expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 700 words) (Europe desk editor: Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
