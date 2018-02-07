Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

OLYMPICS

CAS opens case for 15 Russians appealing Pyeongchang exclusion

PYEONGCHANG - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday it has opened another arbitration procedure for 15 athletes and coaches who have appealed against their exclusion from the Pyeongchang Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). (OLYMPICS-2018/CAS-RUSSIA, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, moved, 400 words)

The 132nd International Olympic Committee Session

PYEONGCHANG - Day two of the 132nd IOC Session in Pyeongchang ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (OLYMPICS-2018/IOC-SESSION (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann)

N.Korea’s cheer squad, sports officials arrive in S.Korea

SEOUL - A group of 280 North Koreans arrived in South Korea on Wednesday, one of the largest peacetime crossings of the inter-Korean border, to spur on athletes from the two Koreas at the Winter Olympics starting Friday. (OLYMPICS-2018/NORTHKOREA-ARRIVAL (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Christine Kim and Hyonhee Shin, 500 words)

Bloemen set to haunt Dutch after Canadian renaissance

GANGNUENG, South Korea - Four years ago, Ted-Jan Bloemen made a phone call that changed his destiny and gave Canadian speed skating a new weapon in its arsenal. The Netherlands-born long-distance specialist, who is eligible to race for Canada through his father, will line up on the ice in Gangneung as the world record holder in the 10,000 and 5,000 metres. (OLYMPICS-2018-SKAT/BLOEMEN), by Simon Jennings, 400 words)

Tokyo 2020 hoping to learn from Pyeongchang - spokesman

PYEONGCHANG - Pyeongchang 2018 may not have started yet, but organisers of the next landmark Olympic Games are already learning the rigours of hosting a major sporting event.(OLYMPICS-2018-JPN/TOKYO-2020 (TV), moved, by Jack Tarrant, 400 words)

SOCCER

FA Cup fourth round replay

Tottenham Hotspur v Newport County (1945)

Spurs welcome fourth-tier Newport in FA Cup replay

LONDON - Eight times FA Cup winners Tottenham Hotspur host fourth-tier Newport County in an FA Cup fourth round replay at Wembley after the teams drew 1-1 in the first game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TOT-NPT/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

King’s Cup, semi-final

Sevilla v Leganes 2030

Leganes aim for first King’s Cup final appearance

SEVILLE - King’s Cup surprise package Leganes travel to Sevilla in their semi-final, second leg - after a 1-1 draw in the first game - as they bid for a first appearance in May’s showpiece event. (SOCCER-SPAIN-CUP/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California (to 11)

McIlroy makes 2018 American debut at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy makes his first PGA Tour appearance of the year when he takes on a stellar field that includes world number one Dustin Johnson, defending champion Jordan Spieth and last-start winner Jason Day in the storied event played on three courses, including the host Pebble Beach layout. (GOLF-PROAM/ PREVIEW, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v India, third ODI, Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - South Africa must beat India at Newlands to keep the six-match one-day series alive, having been soundly beaten in the first two games in Durban and Pretoria. (CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-IND/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

TENNIS

Sofia Open

Swiss Wawrinka headlines Sofia Open

SOFIA - Switzerland’s three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka, France’s Adrian Mannarino and Gilles Muller of Luxembourg feature in an ATP World Tour 250 event. (TENNIS-SOFIA/MEN, by Angel Krasimirov, 400 words)

NBA

Rockets and Jazz try to keep rolling

The Houston Rockets, still chasing the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference lead, go for their fifth consecutive win when they visit the Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz chase a seventh win in a row at the Memphis Grizzlies in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 600 words)

NHL

Predators face Maple Leafs

The Central Division-leading Nashville Predators travel north to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Christian Radnedge)