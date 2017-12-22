Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Liverpool (1945)

Arsenal face Liverpool in battle for top four spot

LONDON - Fifth-placed Arsenal host Liverpool, who are one point ahead in fourth and thrashed the Gunners 4-0 at Anfield earlier in the season, as the festive programme gets underway at the Emirates Stadium.

We’ll also bring you all the build-up to the weekend matches with coverage of team news and injury updates plus the managers’ news conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

La Liga

Espanyol v Atletico Madrid

Atletico look to close gap on leaders Barca

MADRID - Atletico Madrid visit Espanyol with the chance to move within three points of leaders Barcelona who play champions Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' on Saturday.

Ronaldo set for Clasico that could make or break title hopes

MADRID - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to start Saturday's clash against Barcelona, where his side could either reignite their title defence or effectively be knocked out of the running.

CRICKET

The Ashes

Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (from 26)

Australia look to continue series sweep bid

MELBOURNE - We continue our buildup to the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Australia will look to extend their lead to 4-0 in the five-test series (CRICKET-ASHES/)

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, Indore

India look to clinch series against Sri Lanka

India will eye a second successive Twenty20 win over Sri Lanka to clinch the series with a match to spare, adding to their test and one-day series triumphs over the tourists.

ALPINE SKIING

Men’s World Cup Slalom

Hirscher bids to retain top spot in slalom standings

SOELDEN, Austria - Local favourite Marcel Hirscher looks for his 22nd slalom win as the Austrian aims to retain top spot in the World Cup standings at Madonna di Campiglio. First run starts at 1030 GMT/6:30 PM ET, second run by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET

NBA

Lakers out to stop Warriors too

The Los Angeles Lakers, fresh off stopping the Houston Rockets' 14-game winning streak, try to take down the Golden State warriors, winners of 10 in a row, after the New York Knicks visit the Detroit Pistons in two of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Streaking Capitals meet slumping Coyotes

The Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals take a four-game winning streak to Arizona to meet the Coyotes, who have lost seven straight, and Montreal Canadiens travel to Calgary in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)