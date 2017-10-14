Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Burnley v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Manchester City v Stoke City

Swansea City v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

Watford v Arsenal (1630)

United in stalemate at Liverpool, City host Stoke

LIVERPOOL, England - Manchester United frustrated old rivals Liverpool in a dour 0-0 draw at Anfield to take provisional top spot, while Manchester City can move back above their North-West neighbours when they host Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

La Liga

Athletic Club v Sevilla (1100)

Getafe v Real Madrid (1415)

Alaves v Real Sociedad (1630)

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1845)]

Barca’s perfect start faces test at Atletico

MADRID - Barcelona’s perfect La Liga start will be put to the test when they visit unbeaten Atletico Madrid after champions Real Madrid travel to Getafe aiming to cut the seven-point gap to their rivals at the top. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330)

Mainz v Hamburg SV

FC Bayern Munich v Freiburg

Hanover 96 v Eintracht Frankfurt

Hertha Berlin v FC Schalke 04

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v FC Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig (1630)

Heynckes back at Bayern for Freiburg visit

BERLIN - Jupp Heynckes takes charge of Bayern Munich for a fourth spell as the German champions host SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Juventus v Lazio (1600)

AS Roma v Napoli (1845)

Leaders Napoli visit Roma, Juve welcome Lazio

MILAN - Napoli’s perfect Serie A start faces a tricky examination at fifth-placed Roma after champions Juventus host Lazio, in fourth, hoping to close the gap on the leaders. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (19800 unless stated)

Dijon FCO v Paris St Germain (1500)

St Etienne v Metz

En Avant de Guingamp v Stade Rennes

Lille v ESTAC Troyes

Caen v Angers SCO

Toulouse v Amiens SC

PSG travel to Dijon

PARIS - Paris St Germain visit Dijon still three points ahead of second-placed Monaco, who lost 3-2 at Olympique Lyonnais on Friday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters (to 15)

Nadal to face Federer in Shanghai final

SHANGHAI - World number one Rafa Nadal will meet old rival Roger Federer in the Shanghai Masters final after the Spaniard beat Marin Cilic in straight sets while the second-ranked Swiss overcame Juan Martin del Potro in three. (TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

WTA: Tianjin Open (to 15)

Sharapova storms past Peng into Tianjin final

TIANJIN - Maria Sharapova beat holder and local favourite Peng Shuai 6-3 6-1 at the Tianjin Open to reach her first WTA final in almost 2-1/2 years and will now face teenage Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka who is in her first showpiece match. (TENNIS-TIANJIN/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

WTA: Hong Kong Open (to 15)

Pavlyuchenkova and Gavrilova reach Hong Kong final

HONG KONG - Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat China’s Wang Qiang 6-3 6-4, while Australian Daria Gavrilova defeated American Jennifer Brady 6-0 7-5 in the Hong Kong Open semi-finals. (TENNIS-HONGKONG/, expect throughout, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour/Asian Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 15)

Hot-putting Perez tightens grip in Malaysia

Pat Perez moved within range of a second PGA Tour title in a year by firing an eight-under 64 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia to be four strokes clear heading into Sunday’s final round.(GOLF-CIMB/, moved, 300 words)

LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship (to 15)

South Korea’s Ko leads by two, Park eyes No.1 spot

INCHEON - South Korea’s Ko Jin-young delivered a sparkling six-under-par 66 in the third round of the LPGA’s KEB Hana Bank Championship on Saturday to move two shots clear of compatriots Park Sung-hyun and Chun In-gee at the SKY72 Golf and Resort in Incheon. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, by Peter Rutherford, 300 words)

MOTOR CYCLING

Japanese MotoGP

Zarco claims surprise pole in Japan, Marquez third

MOTEGI - Johann Zarco claimed a surprise pole for Yamaha Tech 3 at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi on Saturday as championship leader Marc Marquez grabbed a spot on the front row. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-JAPAN/ (TV), 400 words)

BASEBALL

Playoffs: Yankees face Astros, Cubs play Dodgers

The New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game Two of the American League Championship Series before the Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the best-of-seven National League series. Winners of both series advance to the World Series. (BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS, expect by 0001 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Blues face off with Lightning in Florida

The Central Division leading St. Louis Blues take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, co-leaders in the Atlantic Division, and the Calgary Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks in two of the 14 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

TRIATHLON

Frodeno and Ryf seek third straight world ironman titles

German Jan Frodeno and Swiss Daniela Ryf vie for third consecutive victories at the Ironman World Championship on the big island of Hawaii as more than 2,400 athletes compete. (TRIATHLON-IRONMAN/WORLD, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)