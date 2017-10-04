Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

World Cup

FIFA chief discusses South American bid for 2030 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES - FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the heads of state from Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina to discuss a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup. (SOCCER-FIFA-INFANTINO/ARGENTINA, 400 words)

We will also bring you all the build-up to this week’s World Cup qualifying matches, including news conferences with players and managers, as teams jostle for places at next year’s tournament in Russia. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/TEAM, expect throughout)

OLYMPICS

Tokyo finds high bacteria levels at open-water swim venue

TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said on Wednesday that tests showed levels of E. Coli up to 20 times above the accepted limit and faecal coliform bacteria seven times higher than agreed at the planned venue for marathon swimming and triathlon.(OLYMPICS-2020/WATER (TV), moved, by Chris Gallagher, 400 words)

France’s Olympic committee holds pre-Winter Games media day

PARIS - France’s Olympic committee holds a media day ahead of next year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, inviting all of the country’s athletes participating at the Olympics to speak to the media. (OLYMPICS-2018/FRANCE (PIX, TV), expect throughout)

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Grand Prix preview

Mercedes head to Japan in search of lost speed

SUZUKA, Japan - Lewis Hamilton heads into the Japanese Grand Prix grateful to have extended his overall championship lead but conscious that his Mercedes team have their work cut out to regain their lost speed. (MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/(PREVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We also moved a drivers’ form sheet and statistics for Sunday’s 16th round of the championship.

BASEBALL

D-backs host Rockies in wild card showdown

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card game to determine which team will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-five games NL Division Series. (BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Indians face great expectations, Cubs seek repeat

The Cleveland Indians are done marvelling at their record-setting regular season, focusing instead on avenging their crushing loss in last year’s World Series and snapping Major League Baseball’s longest title drought. (BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW), moved, by Frank Pingue, 600 words)

NHL

Crosby’s Penguins face Blues in season opener

The 2017-18 NHL season opens with Sidney Crosby and the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the St. Louis Blues while MVP Connor McDavid leads the Edmonton Oilers into a clash against the rival Calgary Flames in two of the four games on the schedule. (ICHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GYMNASTICS

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships (to 8)

Women’s qualification concludes

Women’s all-around qualification concludes at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal where Canada’s Ellie Black leads after the first two of five sub-divisions. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 250 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - China Open

Halep beats Sharapova, Ostapenko downs Stosur in China

BEIJING - World number two Simona Halep beat Maria Sharapova in the third round at the China Open while ninth-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko got past Australian Samantha Stosur also in straight sets before holder Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland faces Russian Daria Kasatkina. (TENNIS-BEIJING/WOMEN, 400 words)

Dimitrov gets past Del Potro in second round

BEIJING - Third seed Grigor Dimitrov beat Argentine wild card Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 7-5 in the second round after Australian eighth seed Nick Kyrgios ousted German Mischa Zverev 3-6 6-2 6-2. (TENNIS-BEIJING/MEN, 400 words)

SPORTS BUSINESS

Leading sports officials attend Sport Business summit

LONDON - Leading figures from the world of sport, including world athletics head Sebastian Coe and Team Sky cycling principal Dave Brailsford, address delegates at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium. (SPORT-LEADERS/, expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Simon Evans) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)