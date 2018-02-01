Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Thursday:

Blatter considering legal action against FIFA

MANCHESTER - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, currently serving a ban from the sport, told Reuters on Thursday he is considering legal action against the global football body in an attempt to clear his name. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER (EXCLUSIVE), moved, 400 words)

WINTER OLYMPICS

CAS overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

ZURICH - Twenty-eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned and their results from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi reinstated after their appeals were upheld by sport’s highest tribunal on Thursday. (DOPING-OLYMPICS/RUSSIA (TV, PIX), moved with update to follow, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

SOCCER

King’s Cup

Semi-final, first leg

Barcelona v Valencia

BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona host Valencia in the first leg of their King’s Cup semi-final, with the visitors looking to avenge an 8-1 aggregate drubbing handed out to them at this stage of the competition in 2016. (SOCCER-SPAIN-CUP/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Premier League

We continue the build-up to the weekend’s matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout)

NFL

Timberlake discusses Super Bowl halftime show

MINNEAPOLIS - Grammy Award-winning pop singerJustin Timberlakediscusses the performance he will give at halftime of Sundays Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/TIMBERLAKE (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

NFLPA delivers state of the union address

MINNEAPOLIS - NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and President Eric Winston deliver their state of the union address during their annual pre-Super Bowl press conference. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/NFLPA, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first one-day international

DURBAN - After winning a closely contested test series 2-1, South Africa host India in the first of six one-day internationals at Kingsmead. (CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-IND/, expect by 2000 GMT/5:PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

European PGA: Maybank Championship

Major champions Henrik Stenson, Darren Clarke and Danny Willett head the field for the $3 million tournament at the Saujana Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam, Malaysia. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

WTA Premier - St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Wozniacki faces wildcard Potapova

ST PETERSBURG - World number one Caroline Wozniacki, fresh off her Australian Open victory, will open her campaign at St. Petersburg against Russian wildcard Anastasia Potapova. (TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/WOMEN, 300 words)

NHL

Golden Knights battle Jets

The Pacific Division-leading Las Vegas Golden Knights, who have so far enjoyed a surprisingly successful maiden season, battle the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets while the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Calgary Flames in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NBA

Griffin makes first start with Pistons

Five-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is expected to suit up for the first time as a Piston when Detroit hosts the Memphis Grizzlies while the Houston Rockets, winners of eight of their last 10 games, visit the San Antonio Spurs in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)