Reuters Sports Schedule at 1500 GMT on Saturday, Aug 5

Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Saturday:

ATHLETICS

World Championships (to 13)

Bolt bids for golden finale

LONDON - The second day of the Championships is all about Jamaican Usain Bolt and his bid to bow out with another 100 metres gold. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2050 GMT/4:50 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Brian Homewood, Ian Chadband and Christian Radnedge, 500 words)

SOCCER

Record-signing Neymar misses out on PSG debut

PARIS - Neymar will have to watch from the sidelines as Paris St Germain begin their new Ligue 1 season against Amiens. The record 222 million euros ($261 million) signing’s debut has been delayed after the French club failed to register the Brazilian’s transfer in time. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1645 GMT/12:45 PM ET, 400 words)

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

GOLF

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, (to 6) Akron, Ohio

Walker leads by two, McIlroy and Spieth lurk

Jimmy Walker, rounding into form ahead of his title defence at next week’s PGA Championship, takes a two-shot lead over Belgium’s Thomas Pieters into the third round at Firestone Country Club. Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy was among a small group three shots adrift while British Open champion Jordan Spieth was a further shot back. (GOLF-BRIDGESTONE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)

Barracuda Championship, (to 6) Reno, Nevada

Third round action from Montreux Golf and Country Club. (GOLF-BARRACUDA/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 200 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Stanford Classic (to 6)

Muguruza, Vandeweghe eye berths in final

Top-seeded Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain and sixth seed Coco Vandeweghe will each try to secure a place in Sunday’s final when they take the court in their respective semi-finals at the Taube Family Tennis Stadium at Stanford University. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 200 words)

ATP/WTA: Citi Open, Washington D.C. (to 6)

Sock faces Anderson in Washington semis

Eighth seed American Jack Sock faces South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, the 15th seed, in one of the semi-matches at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. (TENNIS-WASHINGTONDC/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

Goerges, Makarova eye berths in final

Fourth seed Julia Goerges of Germany and Russian seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova try to secure a place in Sunday’s women’s final when they take the court in their respective semi-finals at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. (TENNIS-WOMEN/WASHINGTONDC, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

CRICKET

England v South Africa fourth test

England resume on 260-6 against South Africa

MANCHESTER - England will resume on 260 for six on the second day of the fourth and final test against South Africa. (CRICKET-TEST-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX), expect by 1245 GMT/8:45 AM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby Final - Lions v Crusaders

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Lions host seven-times Super Rugby champions the Canterbury Crusaders from New Zealand in the final at Ellis Park. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/LIONS (PIX, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

AL East-leading Red Sox host White Sox

The Boston Red Sox try to pad their lead in the American League East when they host the Chicago White Sox while the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers visit the New York Mets in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor Pritha Sarkar)