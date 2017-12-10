Reuters sports schedule at 1515 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Arsenal (1200)

Liverpool v Everton (1415)

Manchester United v Manchester City (1630)

United bid to reel in City on derby day

LONDON - Manchester United will attempt to cut Manchester City’s eight-point lead at the top of the table in a massive derby match between the top two teams in the table. Liverpool host Everton in another local derby. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Malaga (1100)

Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1515)

Levante v Athletic Club (1730)

Villarreal v Barcelona (1945)

Barcelona eye five-point lead

BARCELONA - Barcelona will stretch their lead at the top of the standings to five points with victory at Villarreal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Chievo Verona v AS Roma (1130)

Napoli v Fiorentina (1400)

SPAL v Verona (1400)

Udinese v Benevento (1400)

Sassuolo v Crotone (1700)

AC Milan v Bologna (1945)

MILAN - Gattuso looks for first win as Milan host Bologna AC Milan will attempt to give new coach Gennaro Gattuso his first win when they host lowly Bologna while Napoli host Fiorentina. (SOCCER-ITLAY/, expect by 2200 GMT/5:PM et, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Cologne v Freiburg (1230)

Hanover 96 v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1430)

FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1700)

Ligue 1

Amiens SC v Olympique Lyon (1400)

Nantes v Nice (1600)

Olympique Marseille v St Etienne (2000)

GOLF

European Tour: Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG - India’s Shubhanker Sharma, hoping to claim his maiden professional title, takes a five-shot lead into the final round.(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Grand Prix final

NAGOYA, Japan - Competition continues in the ISU’s Grand Prix final, an important warm-up ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics. (FIGURESKATING-ISU/FINAL (PIX), expect throughout, by Elaine Lies, 400 words)

NFL

Vikings hope to sail on at Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings, riding high with eight consecutive wins, visit the Carolina Panthers in a key NFC matchup before the Philadelphia Eagles, their winning streak snapped, visit the improved Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, winners of seven in a row, play at home to AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens in three of the 14 games on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect first copy by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Raptors face Kings, try to gain ground on Celtics

The Toronto Raptors, winners of five in a row as they chase the Boston Celtics for the Atlantic Division lead, visit the Sacramento Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers travel to the New Orleans Pelicans in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Blues out to stay in Central mix

The St. Louis Blues, locked in a tight race with Nashville in the Central Division, are home to the Buffalo Sabres and the Edmonton Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)