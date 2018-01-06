Reuters sports schedule at 1530 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

FA Cup third round Middlesbrough v Sunderland (1300) Blackburn Rovers v Hull City (1500) Cardiff City v Mansfield Town (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City (1500) Stevenage v Reading (1500) Newcastle United v Luton Town (1500) Millwall v Barnsley (1500) Fulham v Southampton (1500) Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End (1500) Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday (1500) Ipswich Town v Sheffield United (1500) Watford v Bristol City (1500) Birmingham City v Burton Albion (1500) Aston Villa v Peterborough United (1500) AFC Bournemouth v Wigan Athletic (1500) Coventry City v Stoke City (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town (1500) Yeovil Town v Bradford City (1500) Brentford v Notts County (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Milton Keynes Dons (1500) Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale (1500) Norwich City v Chelsea (1730)

LONDON- Premier League leaders Manchester City host Burnley, while other top-flight teams aim to avoid upsets with struggling Southampton visiting second-tier Fulham and lowly West Bromwich Albion at fourth-tier Exeter City after Leicester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Fleetwood Town in the early kickoff. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

La Liga Valencia v Girona (1515) Las Palmas v Eibar (1730) Sevilla v Real Betis (1945)

Atletico’s Costa scores, sent off in win over Getafe

MADRID - Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa scored and was sent off for over-celebrating in a 2-0 win over Getafe as they chase Liga leaders Barcelona, who play on Sunday. Valencia host Girona while Vincenzo Montella takes his first Liga game in charge of Sevilla against city rivals Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/(PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

Serie A Torino v Bologna (1130) Milan v Crotone (1400) Napoli v Hellas Verona (1400) SPAL v Lazio (1400) Benevento v Sampdoria (1400) Genoa v Sassuolo (1400) Roma v Atalanta (1700) Cagliari v Juventus (1945)

MILAN - Leaders Napoli host relegation-threatened Verona while second-placed Juventus are at Cagliari and struggling giants AC Milan host Crotone in Saturday’s Serie A matches. (SOCCER-ITALY/(PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

French Cup Fabregues v Bourg-en-Bresse (1230) Avallon CO v Chambly (1230) Toulouse v Nice (1400) Gazélec Ajaccio v Grenoble Foot 38 (1400) Pontarlier v Montpellier (1400) Houilles v Concarneau (1400) Le Mans v Lille (1400) Chartres v Tours (1400) Saint-Lô Manche v Aubervilliers (1400) Saint-Malo v Châteauroux (1400) Schiltigheim v Auxerre (1400) Yzeure v Monaco (1700) Colomiers US v Le Puy F.43 Auvergne (1700) Hazebrouck v Caen (1700) Guingamp v Niort (1700) Angoulême v Les Herbiers (1700) Canet Roussillon v Sud Nivernais (1700) Nancy v Olympique Lyonnais (2000)

CRICKET

Khawaja hits 171 as Australia build lead in Sydney

SYDNEY - Usman Khawaja hit a mammoth 171 and Shaun Marsh was approaching his sixth test century as Australia eased 133 runs ahead of England on 479 for four after the third day of the fifth Ashes clash on Saturday. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

South Africa v India first test

India’s brilliant Pandya punishes sloppy South Africa

CAPE TOWN - India all-rounder Hardik Pandya punished sloppy South Africa by smashing a quick-fire half-century to lead the tourists’ revival and take his side to tea at 185 for seven on day two of the opening test at Newlands on Saturday. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-INDIA/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

NFL

Chiefs face Titans seeking to end playoff woes

The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have won one playoff game in 24 seasons, take on the Tennessee Titans, who last played in the postseason in 2008, in an AFC wild card game to start the NFL postseason. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-TEN/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 400 words)

Falcons challenge Rams in NFC Wildcard clash

The Atlanta Falcons, last season’s Super Bowl losers, try to stay on track for a return to the big game, when they visit the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild card game. (FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-ATL/, expect by 0445 GMT/11:45 PM, by Field Level Media, 400 words)

TENNIS

Brisbane International

Kyrgios overcomes Dimitrov, faces Harrison in Brisbane final

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios battled past defending champion Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 6-1 6-4 to set up a final against American Ryan Harrison at the Brisbane International on Saturday. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/MEN), moved, 300 words)

Svitolina sends Australian Open warning with Brisbane win

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina got the perfect boost ahead of the Australian Open by lifting the Brisbane International title with a 6-2 6-1 win over qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Saturday.(TENNIS-BRISBANE/WOMEN), expect by 1000 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

WTA - Shenzhen Open

Halep warms up for Aussie Open by lifting Shenzhen title

World number one Simona Halep asserted her dominance ahead of the Australian Open with a season-opening title win at the Shenzhen Open by beating holder Katerina Siniakova 6-1 2-6 6-0 on Saturday. (TENNIS-WOMEN/SHENZHEN, moved, 300 words)

Hopman Cup

Switzerland, spearheaded by Australian Open champion Roger Federer, will be looking to preserve their 100 percent winning run at this year’s Hopman Cup when they take on Germany in the final. (TENNIS-HOPMAN/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)

WTA International - Auckland Classic

Wozniacki, Goerges work double shift to reach Auckland final

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki battled through two matches within the space of just over four hours to set up a final against second seed Julia Goerges at the Auckland Classic on Saturday. (TENNIS-AUCKLAND/WOMEN, moved, 150 words)

ATP - Qatar Open

Monfils faces Rublev in Doha showdown

Mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils will meet up and coming Russian Andrey Rublev in the final of the Qatar Open. (TENNIS-DOHA/MEN, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup

Irrepressible Shiffrin wins eighth race of the season

KRANJSKA GORA - Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin continued her remarkable run by winning the giant slalom at Kranjska Gora on Saturday, her eighth win of the season. (ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN, moved, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)

Hirscher survives scare in giant slalom to win again

ADELBODEN - Austrian Marcel Hirscher continued his seemingly inevitable march towards a seventh overall World Cup title by winning the giant slalom at Adelboden on Saturday, despite nearly crashing near the end of his second run.(ALPINE-SKIING/MEN, moved, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Chen seeks free skate title after dominant short program

Reigning U.S. champion Nathan Chen bids to claim the men’s free skate after a dominant performance in the short program at the United States championships in San Jose, California, where competitors have a final chance to shine before the U.S. choose their team for next month’s Winter Olympics. (FIGURESKATING-USA/CHAMPIONSHIPS, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Maui (to 7)

Johnson one shot behind of leaders Leishman, Harman

World number one Dustin Johnson starts the third round one stroke behind Marc Leishman and Brian Harman, who set the halfway pace at 10-under 136 at the Kapalua Plantation course in Hawaii. (GOLF-SENTRY/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

RALLYING

Dakar rally goes through Peru, Bolivia and Argentina on its 40th edition

LIMA - Dakar Rally day one goes from Lima to Pisco in Peru. French veteran Stephane Peterhansel is chasing a record 14th win in what will be a farewell for champions Peugeot, triumphant in the car category for the past two years. (MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

WINTER OLYMPICS

We are moving a series of features and previews ahead of the Feb. 9-25 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Japan seek to recreate Sapporo jump glory

TOKYO - With a total of 11 medals, including three golds, ski jumping has provided rich pickings at the Winter Olympics for Japan, and the Games in Pyeongchang will provide another chance for them to excel in front of a prime-time Asian audience. OLYMPICS-2018-NORS/JAPANESEROOTS (PIX), moved, 600 words)

Lillehammer’s legacy looms large in Norwegian winter sports

STOCKHOLM - A golden generation of Norwegian athletes born in the wake of the hugely successful Lillehammer Games in 1994 head to Pyeongchang hoping to maintain their position as the most successful nation in Winter Olympic history. (OLYMPICS-2018-NORS/LILLEHAMMER, moved, by Philip O‘Connor, 700 words)

Langton looks for glory after Holcomb tragedy

United States bobsledder Steve Langton a double Olympic bronze medallist in Sochi four years ago, thought his success in Russia was the perfect way to bow out of the sport. (OLYMPICS-2018-BOBS/LANGTON, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Norway’s cross-country success overshadowed by asthma medicine concerns

STOCKHOLM - Norway’s cross-country skiers will arrive in Pyenongchang hoping to continue their recent dominance in a sport that doubles as a national obsession, but even at home there are questions over the ethical use of medicines by athletes. (OLYMPICS-2018-NORS/NORWAY (PIX), moved, by Philip O‘Connor, 600 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)