Reuters Sports Schedule at 1630 GMT on Friday, Sept 22

Reuters sports schedule at 1630 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPICS

IOC says no doubts about Korea Games amid French unease

Olympics organisers sought on Friday to ease French concerns about next year’s winter Games in South Korea, saying the safety of athletes was their priority and nations in the region had no doubts that the event would go ahead.(OLYMPICS-2018/ (UPDATE 3 moving shortly), by Karolos Grohmann, 600 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1830)

Bayern eye provisional top spot at home to Wolfsburg

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich can move two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win at home to lowly Vfl Wolfsburg before their title rivals, including current leaders Borussia Dortmund, play on Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Nice v Angers SCO (1700)

Lille v Monaco (1845)

Monaco visit Lille aiming to pull level with leaders PSG

PARIS - Second-placed AS Monaco travel to struggling Lille needing a win to move level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain who visit mid-table Montpellier on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news and managers’ press conferences ahead of the weekend’s Premier League matches with our Showcase game featuring Brighton & Hove Albion against fellow promoted side Newcastle United (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

TENNIS

Pan Pacific Open (to 24)

Top seed Muguruza sails into Pan Pacific Open semis

TOKYO - World number one Garbine Muguruza put on a clinical display to power past Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-4 in the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals in Tokyo on Friday. (TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/, moved, 350 words)

Laver Cup - Europe v Rest of the World

Nadal, Federer lead Europe v Rest of the World in Laver Cup

PRAGUE - The world’s top two players, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, are in the Europe team to face the Rest of the World in the inaugural Laver Cup. (TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Atlanta, (to 24)

Spieth and Thomas three back of leader Stanley

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, the top two seeds in the season-long points race, are both three shots back of leader Kyle Stanley and in a share of sixth place heading into the second round of the elite 30-man Tour Championship at East Lake where players are vying for the prestigious title as well as the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the FedExCup. (GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees’ Tanaka faces Blue Jays, Astros host Angels

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the host Toronto Blue Jays while Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Toby Davis)