Reuters sports schedule at 1405 GMT on Monday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

Three medal events as Pyeongchang takes a breath

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - There are only three medal events on Monday as the Alpine skiers take a break from competition. The gold on offer comes via the two-man bobsleigh, the men’s long hill team event in ski jumping and the men’s 500 metres in speed skating. Semi-final places are coming within reach in ice hockey and curling. Not such good news for the organisers, however, is a second positive doping test, this time for a Russian. (OLYMPICS-2018-/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig (1930)

Leipzig bid to retake second spot with win at Frankfurt

BERLIN - RB Leipzig can move back into second place with a win at Eintracht Frankfurt after Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen moved above them with weekend victories. (SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-RBL/ (TV), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Lazio v Verona (1945)

Lazio welcome Verona desperate to return to winning ways

MILAN - Lazio need to beat lowly Verona to get back into the top four Champions League qualifying places after losing their last three games. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

FA Cup fifth round

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (1955)

Manchester City face tricky trip to Cup bogey team Wigan

Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to their FA Cup bogey side Wigan Athletic for a fifth round clash, having lost the 2013 final to the Latics who are now in the third-tier. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Barca, Chelsea hold news conference ahead of last 16 clash

LONDON - Barcelona hold a news conference ahead of their Champions League last 16 first leg clash at Chelsea on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX), expect after 1815 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 300 words)

Bayern, Besiktas hold news conference ahead of last 16 clash

MUNICH - Bayern Munich and Besiktas hold news conferences ahead of their Champions League last 16 first leg clash on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-BES/ (TV), expect after 1400 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Red Bull launch new F1 car with temporary livery

LONDON - Red Bull became the first of Formula One’s top three teams to lift the covers off their new-look car on Monday, a week before pre-season testing starts in Spain, but kept some secrets under wraps. (MOTOR-F1-REDBULL/, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Coleman could run faster, says former record holder Greene

Newly minted 60 metres world record holder Christian Coleman can run even faster and should be a major force outdoors, says Maurice Greene, the sprinter whose 20-year-old record Coleman took down on Sunday. (ATHLETICS-COLEMAN/, expect by 1700 GMT /12 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

NHL

Knights clash with Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights, the surprise of the NHL this season, meet up with the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a Pacific Division showdown after the Boston Bruins play at Calgary in two of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Christian Radnedge)