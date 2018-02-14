Reuters sports schedule at 1450 GMT on Wednesday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Days of delays caused by high winds mean a bumper day of skiing action on Thursday with the men’s downhill and women’s giant slalom both set to run. It’s the last day of luge action, with the team relay, and the free skating programme that will decide the figure skating pairs medals (OLYMPICS-2018-) (PIX/TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

Champions League, last 16, first leg (1945)

Real Madrid v Paris St Germain

Porto v Liverpool

PSG out to erase Barca memories against Real

MADRID - Real Madrid host Paris St Germain in the first leg of a blockbuster Champions League last 16 tie between the European champions and the runaway Ligue 1 leaders, who will be looking to erase the memory of their dramatic elimination to Barcelona in last season’s competition. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Liverpool face Porto in last 16

PORTO - Five times European champions Liverpool, who were unbetean in the group stage, travel to Porto for their first last 16 Champions League encounter since 2009. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-LIV/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 PM ET, 400 words)

Asian Champions League

HONG KONG - Two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande start their 2018 Asian Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening when they take on Thailand’s Buriram United as Shanghai Shenhua face Japan’s Kashima Antlers. (SOCCER-ASIA/, expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby

Leaner Super Rugby season gets first test

CAPE TOWN - A leaner Super Rugby season with fewer, but likely more competitive, fixtures starts on the weekend in what organisers, broadcasters and fans hope will be a slicker, more watchable product. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Said, 450 words)

We have also moved factboxes on each of the three conferences and the 15 teams, a competition factbox, a fixture list and list of previous winners.

GOLF

High-flying Sharma sets sight on Masters qualification

MUMBAI - Two European Tour titles in two months is like a dream-come-true for Shubhankar Sharma but the Indian youngster is trying to stay grounded as he chases a spot at this year’s U.S. Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN-INDIA/SHARMA (INTERVIEW), moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 500 words)

Tiger gets ready to take next step in comeback

We preview this week’s Genesis Open at Riviera, where former world number one Tiger Woods will take the next step in his comeback from a lengthy injury layoff when he plays the opening two rounds with Rory McIlroy and reigning player of the year Justin Thomas. (GOLF-GENESIS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ABN AMRO World Tennis

Rotterdam - Roger Federer takes on Ruben Bemelmans in the first round as he eyes a return to number one in the world rankings. The 36-year-oldf Swiss must reach the semi-finals to overtake Rafael Nadal and becfome number one for the first time since 2012 (TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ 300 words, expect by 2000GMT)

NBA

Red-hot Jazz face Suns, Celtics host Clippers

The red-hot Utah Jazz try to extend the league’s longest active win streak to 11 games when they host the Phoenix Suns while the Boston Celtics try to snap a two-game skid when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in two of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

Maple Leafs battle Blue Jackets, Habs visit Avs

The Toronto Maple Leaf put their four-game win streak on the line at home versus the Columbus Blue Jackets while the Montreal Canadiens visit the Colorado Avalanche in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)