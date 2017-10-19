Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Europa League

Arsenal, AC Milan seek to maintain perfect records

Arsenal, who have won their opening two matches, face former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade while seven times continental champions AC Milan, who also have six points, host AEK Athens in the third round of group stage fixtures. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2130 GMT/5.30 PM ET, 500 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news and managers’ news conferences ahead of the next round of matches which include Tottenham Hotspur hosting Liverpool on Monday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

MOTOR RACING

AUSTIN, Texas - Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel face the media ahead of a race weekend that could see the former clinch his fourth world championship. Mercedes driver Hamilton is 59 points clear of Ferrari’s Vettel with four races remaining. Mercedes are also set to retain their constructors’ title. (MOTOR-F1-USA/ expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin)

BASEBALL

Dodgers seek to clinch World Series berth

After squandering their chance of sweeping the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to send ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound as they seek to turn a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series into a World Series berth. (BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET)

NHL

Blackhawks battle Oilers in Chicago

Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks will host the Edmonton Oilers while in the Eastern Conference the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NBA

Highly-touted rookie Ball makes NBA debut

Lonzo Ball will make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers when they face the Los Angeles Clippers while Oklahoma City Thunder’s Carmelo Anthony will battle his old team when they host the New York Knicks in two of the three games on the National Basketball Schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NFL

Raiders look to right ship in battle with Chiefs

The Oakland Raiders will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game of Week Seven in the National Football League. (FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-KC/, expect by 0430 GMT/12: 30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

Kremlin Cup, WTA Tour

MOSCOW - We continue coverage of the WTA Tour event in the Russian capital. (TENNIS-MOSCOW/WOMEN, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 300 words) (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)