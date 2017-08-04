Reuters Sports Schedule at 0710 GMT on Friday, Aug. 4

(Adds Neymar presentation item) Reuters sports schedule at 0710 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Neymar presented at PSG after world record transfer

MADRID - Brazilian striker Neymar is presented at PSG after signing a five-year contract with the club for a record-breaking 222 million euro transfer fee. (SOCCER-NEYMAR/, expect by 1130 GMT / 7:30 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 500 words)

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

ATHLETICS

World Athletics Championships

Farah defends 10,000 metres title on opening day

LONDON - Mo Farah’s defence of his 10,000 metres title highlights the opening day of the championships at the London Stadium (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Mitch Phillips, Ian Chadband and Christian Radnedge, 500 words)

IAAF and IOC hold media conference

The IAAF and the International Olympic Committee talk to reporters following a meeting in London ahead of the World Athletics Championships. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/IOC)

CRICKET

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd test (to 7)

Pujara, Rahane look to continue punishing Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - Centurions Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will pick up where they left off when India resume their innings on day two on a commanding 344-3. (CRICKET-TEST-LKA-IND/(PIX), expect lunch lead by 0630 / 2:30 AM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, (to 6) Akron, Ohio

Pieters leads by one at Firestone

Belgian Thomas Pieters takes a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Russell Knox into the second round at Firestone Country Club while British Open champion Jordan Spieth and world number four Rory McIlroy are among a group of six golfers sitting a further shot back. (GOLF-BRIDGESTONE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)

Barracuda Championship, (to 6) Reno, Nevada

Second round action from Montreux Golf and Country Club. (GOLF-BARRACUDA/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 200 words)

RUGBY

Wallabies name squad for Rugby Championship openers

SYDNEY - Wallabies coach Michael Cheika names his squad for the first two matches of the Rugby Championship against world champions New Zealand, which take place later this month. (RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA-SQUAD/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Stanford Classic (to 6)

Muguruza, Kvitova eye berths in semi-finals

Top-seeded Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain faces Croatian fifth seed Ana Konjuh while second seeded Czech Petra Kvitova faces Catherine Bellis in quarter-final action at the Taube Family Tennis Stadium at Stanford University. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

ATP/WTA: Citi Open, Washington D.C. (to 6)

Raonic battles Sock in quarters

Big-serving Canadian third seed Milos Raonic battles eighth-seeded Jack Sock in quarter-final action at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center while women’s top seed Simona Halep of Romania faces seventh-seed Ekaterina Makarova for a spot in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-WASHINGTONDC/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 250 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)