NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp said on Friday that it swung to a quarterly profit, helped by tax cuts. The No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier reported net income of $7.16 billion, or $1.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $479 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)