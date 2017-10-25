FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint's quarterly loss narrower than estimates amid T-Mobile deal chatter
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 25, 2017 / 12:15 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Sprint's quarterly loss narrower than estimates amid T-Mobile deal chatter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp’s quarterly loss was narrower than Wall Street analyst estimates as the wireless carrier added subscribers, while the company declined to hold a post-earnings conference call amid speculation it would announce a merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc.

The No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier reported a net loss of $48 million, or 1 cent per share in the company’s second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $142 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue was $7.93 billion, down from $8.25 billion.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents a share and revenue of $8.05 billion.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
